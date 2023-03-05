In Pictures | Indians who won the Oscars
The Oscars 2023 have high hopes as SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. While we all wait for RRR to add more glory to Indian cinema, here we list some amazing individuals who made the nation proud by winning an award at the prestigious Academy Awards.
- 1 /7
In Pictures | Indians who won the Oscars. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Bhanu Athaiya was the first Indian to bring home the Oscar trophy in 1982. She won the Academy Awards in the 'Best Costume Design' category for her work in movie 'Gandhi'. Credit: Bettmann Archive
- 3 /7
Veteran filmmaker Satyajit Ray was felicitated with an Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in the year 1992. Credit: Twitter/@ovshake42
- 4 /7
Music composer AR Rahman became the first Asian to win two Oscars in the same year. He won the Oscars for the original score and another for the track 'Jai Ho' in 2009. Credit: Twitter/@FilmHistoryPic
- 5 /7
Legendary lyricist Gulzar won the Oscar in the Best Original Song category for song 'Jai Ho' from the film 'Slumdog Millionaire' in 2009. Credit: PBNS
- 6 /7
Sound engineer Resul Pookutty won the oscars in Best Sound Mixing category for the movie 'Slumdog Millionaire' at the 81st Academy Awards. Credit: Prasar Bharati
- 7 /7
Namit Malhotra, CEO of DNEG, VFX & Animation Studio, bagged the Best Visual Effects award at the 94th Academy Awards for their impressive work in Hollywood movie 'Dune' (2021). Credit: Special Arrangement
