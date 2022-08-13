Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from 1947
It is 1947. Emotions and patriotism are running hot. British India is facing high communal tensions and talks of partition are in full force. As India celebrates 75 years of her freedom this year, let us take a walk down memory lane and see pictures from India in 1947.
In Pics | Iconic images from 1947
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru taking Oath at the midnight of August 15, 1947. Credit: DH Archives
Jawahar Lal Nehru's first address to the nation from Red Fort on August 15, 1947. Credit: Flickr Photo
21 August, 1947: Crowds at New Delhi watching a motorcade on Independence Day. Credit: Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images
26 August, 1947: Mahatma Gandhi arriving through a surging crowd for a prayer meeting on the Calcutta Maidan, India. 100,000 Hindus and Muslims congregated to listen to Gandhi during the meeting in celebration of the Muslim festival Id-ul-Fitr. Credit: Photo by Keystone/Getty Images
1947: Crowds of refugees gathered in Delhi having fled the Punjab riots Credit: Photo by Keystone/Getty Images
Sarojini Naidu (1879 - 1949, centre) gives her inaugural address at the World Religions Conference in New Delhi, India, March 1947. She was appointed leader of the Indian delegation to the Inter Asian Conference. Credit: Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
28 March, 1947: Lord Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma (1900-1979), takes the salute from the Governor General's bodyguard at Viceroy House in New Delhi, as he takes up his position as Viceroy of India. Credit: Photo by Keystone/Getty Images
7 August, 1947: Muslim women boarding a train at New Delhi in India to travel to the newly independent Pakistan. Credit: Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images
16 September, 1947: Mahatma Gandhi, with Lord Listowel, Secretary of State for Burma, at Government House, New Delhi. Their meeting took place shortly after Gandhi's fast, taken in protest to violent disturbances in Calcutta. Credit: Photo by Keystone/Getty Images
Independence Day | Remembering India's freedom struggle with iconic slogans
UPDATED : Aug 14 2022, 02:53 IST
Mahatma Gandhi | Bhagat Singh | Subhash Chandra Bose | Lal Bahadur Shastri | India News | Independence Day | India@75 | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav |
Numerous freedom fighters participated in the Indian freedom struggle. Slogans given by them helped consolidate the common man to fight against British rule. Images of freedom fighters still pop into our minds when we hear those slogans. Let’s look at some of the famous slogans by freedom fighters.
- 1 /9
Remembering India's freedom struggle with iconic slogans. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 2 /9
Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living? | Mahatma Gandhi is internationally esteemed for his doctrine of non-violent protest (satyagraha) to achieve political and social progress. Gandhi was the main force behind the non-cooperation movement. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 3 /9
Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it | Bal Gangadhar Tilak was one of the strongest advocates of Swaraj or Self Rule for India. His famous quotes served as an inspiration for future revolutionaries during India’s struggle for freedom. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 4 /9
Give me blood and I will give you freedom | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose led an Indian national force from abroad against the Western powers during World War II. Bose was known in particular for his militant approach to Independence. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 5 /9
Freedom is not for the timid | Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit was an Indian diplomat, politician, and sister of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. She was active in the Indian freedom movement and held high national and international positions. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 6 /9
Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge | Chandra Shekhar Azad participated in the non-cooperation movement. Six-year-old Chandra Shekhar was arrested in a demonstration. When asked about his name, residence and that of his father, he replied to the authorities, that his name was ‘Azad’ (free), his father’s name ‘Swatantrata’ (Freedom) and his residence as the prison cell. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 7 /9
Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai | Ram Prasad Bismil was a freedom fighter and patriotic poet who wrote in Hindi and Urdu using the pen names Ram, Agyat and Bismil. Bismil was one of the founding members of the revolutionary organization Hindustan Republican Association. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 8 /9
Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan | Lal Bahadur Shastri served as the second Prime Minister of India from 1964 to 1966 and 6th Home Minister of India from 1961 to 1963. He joined the Non-cooperation movement when he was in 10th standard. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 9 /9
Inquilab Zindabad | Bhagat Singh became involved with numerous revolutionary organisations and played an essential role in the freedom struggle. He died a martyr at the age of just 23 years. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
