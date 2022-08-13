Independence Day 2022: Movies about freedom fighters to watch
UPDATED : Aug 14 2022, 13:10 IST
India@75 | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav | Independence Day | Independence Day celebrations | Freedom Fighters
Here are some movies that you can watch to pay tribute to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters on India’s 76th Independence Day.
Independence Day 2022: Movies about freedom fighters to watch
Alluri Seetarama Raju: This Telugu film was released on 1974 and was based on the life of Alluri Seetarama Raju, a revolutionary who fought the British Raj for imposing restrictions on the movement of tribals. The movie featured 'Super Star' Krishna in the titular role and is widely regarded as the finest movie of his illustrious career. Credit: IMDb
Mangal Pandey: The Rising | Released in 2005, this movie is a biographical drama largely based on the life of Mangal Pandey, an Indian sepoy famous for helping spark the rebellion of 1857. Helmed by Ketan Mehta, Aamir Khan is seen the titular role. Credit: IMDb
Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja: Kerala's 'Simham' inspired the common man with his bravery in the Cotiote War in which he challenged the East India Company. Mollywood legend Mammootty played the real-life hero in Hariharan's magnum opus, which opened to a thunderous response at the box office in 2010. Credit: IMDb
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi | This film is a 2019 period drama based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and was played by Kangana Ranaut. Rani Lakshmibai was one of the leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and was known for her resistance to British rule. Credit: Special Arrangement
Gandhi: This 1982 period biographical film is based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the nonviolent non-cooperative Indian independence movement against the British Empire during the 20th century. Credit: IMDb
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi played a character based on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a braveheart from Kurnool who fought the British in 1847. The film opened to a good response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The multi-starrer featured several grand yet realistic action scenes, which clicked with the masses. Credit: IMDb
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero | The story of the life of one of the important Indian heroes who played an important part in the freedom struggle of India, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The film featured underrated actor Sachin Khedekar in the role of 'Netaji' and highlighted the events leading to the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj. Credit: IMDb
The Legend of Bhagat Singh: This film is another gem based on the life of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh who along with Sukhdev and Rajguru sacrificed his life fighting the British rule. Ajay Devgn played the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Credit: Special Arrangement
In Pics | Interesting facts about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
UPDATED : Aug 14 2022, 11:58 IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala | News | India News | Business News | Markets
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as the 'Big Bull of Dalal Street,' died of a cardiac arrest on August 14. He was 62. Here we list some interesting facts about the famous and wealthy businessman called 'India's Warren Buffett'.
In Pics | Interesting facts about the Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is referred to as the ‘Warren Buffett of India’. A veteran investor & industrialist, his contribution to the Indian Capital Market was immense. Credit: Twitter/ncbn
Jhunjunwala is one of the successful traders in India who made fortune by investing in the stock market. Reportedly, he made Rs 5,000 crore from Rs 5,000 in the span of 30 years. Credit: Twitter/indiantweeter
In 2007, Rakesh Jhujhunwala’s net worth was Rs 3,461 crores, and the value of his ownership was reduced to Rs 1,130 crore during the recession in 2008. Credit: Twitter/sardesairajdeep
Jhunjhunwala is an ardent fan of cinema and has produced Bollywood movies like ‘English Vinglish’ (2012), Shamitabh (2015), and Ki & Ka (2016). Credit: Reuters Photo
Rakesh’s most valuable listed holding is watch and jewellery maker, Titan, part of the Tata conglomerate. Credit: Twiter/PandaJay
According to Forbes magazine, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is the 36th richest person in India for 2022 with a net worth of $5.8B. Credit: Twitter/satyajeettambe
Rakesh makes a minimum of 35 lakhs every hour from the stock market, sufficient enough to buy an Audi or Mercedes each hour. Credit: Twitter/AnilAgarwal_Ved
Apart from the share market, Jhunjhunwala has smartly invested in properties as well and has properties in Mumbai over Rs 100 cr. Credit: Twitter/ipo_agarwal
Rakesh is a big foodie and loves street food, dosa, and Chinese cuisine. Credit: Twitter/BiswajitThongam
India's newest airline Akasa Air is the vision of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Backed by Rakesh, the flight began commercial operations in August 2022 with the first flight on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, Aug 14, 2022: Best shots from the world
UPDATED : Aug 14 2022, 08:14 IST
A fan waves a San Diego Wave FC flag prior to the match against Orlando Pride at Torero Stadium on August 13, 2022 in San Diego. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of security forces walk after arriving at the airport to reinforce security, after vehicles were set on fire by unidentified individuals, in Tijuana. Credit: Reuters Photo
Traffic moves in front of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as they are lit up in the colours of India's national flag ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
Shahid Smarak or Martyr's Memorial, in Patna, Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo
Gujarat Police personnel participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra', organised as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence. Credit: PTI Photo
Top 10 patriotic songs to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
UPDATED : Aug 14 2022, 13:07 IST
India@75 | Independence Day | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav | Music
Here’s a list of top 10 patriotic songs to immerse yourself in the tricolour of patriotism and complete your grand Independence Day celebration.
Top 10 patriotic songs to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo: Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' song is a cult patriotic Hindi song written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramchandra. The song talks about the sacrifices of India's brave freedom fighters and was released in 1963. Till date, this song remains one of the favourites and evokes a strong sense of patriotism. Credit: Saregama Music
Desh ki Dharti (Upkar): Desh ki Dharti is among the oldest patriotic songs from the late 50s. The song explores the importance and greatness of the land of India which has an agriculture-dominated economy. Credit: Saregama Music
Ae Watan: 'Ae Watan' from the movie Raazi will leave you spellbound. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh the song brings out all emotions and feelings one has for the nation through its beautiful words. Credit: Zee Music Company
Aye Watan Aye Watan Humko Teri Kasam : 'Aye Watan Aye Watan Humko Teri Kasam' song from the movie 'Shaheed' continues to inspire patriotism among countrymen and makes them revel in the nation's glory. Credit: Special Arrangement
Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera: 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from the movie 'Swades' was sung by AR Rahman. This incredible song expresses the strong bond a patriot has for the country. Credit: Special Arrangement
Maa Tujhe Salam: This is another masterpiece composed and crooned by AR Rahman. In fact, this song always finds a top place on the list of Indian patriotic songs. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna: No list of Indian patriotic songs is complete without this epic song from the movie 'Shaheed'. Crooned by Mohammed Rafi, Manna Dey, and Rajendra Mehta the lyrics were written by Ram Prasad Bismil. Credit: Zee Music Classic
Teri Mitti: This song from the movie 'Kesari' was sung by B Praak and evokes a strong sense of nationalism. Credit: Special Arrangement
I Love My India: The proverb ‘old is gold’ stands true to this evergreen song which is about India’s wholesome culture and tradition. Ever since the song was released in 1997, it is the first song that comes to the mind of people when they are celebrating India and its culture. Credit: Mukta Arts
Aisa Des Hai Mera: This song from 'Veer Zara' is one of those Hindi film patriotic songs that praise the beauty and magnificence of this wonderful country. Credit: YRF
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 14, 2022
UPDATED : Aug 13 2022, 21:57 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 14, 2022
Aries | The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Discord may arise with someone you're close to. Property deals look good. Those who have been too demanding should be put in their place. Travel plans come awry. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | A friend will help you resolve an issue today. Money matters smooth. A new love proves elusive. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Home and family life seem unsettled. Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast. | Lucky Colour: Teak | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. . A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your pay check and similar activities are emphasised today. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental. | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvellous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay