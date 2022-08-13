Independence Day 2022: Ten crucial places to our freedom
UPDATED : Aug 14 2022, 12:58 IST
I-Day | Independence Day | Independence | Independence Movement | historical | historical importance | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav | India@75 |
On India's 76th Independence Day, here we list some historical lesser-known monuments that narrate their muffled tales.
- 1 /12
Independence Day 2022: Ten crucial places to our freedom
- 2 /12
Bangalore Fort in Bengaluru, Karnataka: Nicknamed the ‘Abode of Happiness,' the Bangalore Fort was built by Kempe Gowda in 1537. It was further enlarged during CR Wodeyar's rule between 1673 AD & 1704 AD. The 3rd Mysore war in March 1791 between the Kingdom of Mysore and the East India Company and the British captured it. After their victory, the Fort was dismantled and the process continued till the 1930s and made space to construct colleges, schools, bus stands, and hospitals. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 3 /12
Mangal Pandey Park in Barrackpore, West Bengal: This park has a statue of Mangal Pandey, the revolutionary who revolted against the British Lieutenant Baugh. The statue is under the banyan tree where he was hanged by the British authorities. The park, although under-maintained by the officials, is still significant in denoting the 'first spark of Independence'.
- 4 /12
Sir Henry Lawrence Residence: To handle an insurrection of a native regiment near Lucknow following the first revolt for independence, Sir Henry Lawrence arranged for a garrison of over 1,400 Britishers and took refuge in this Residency. An intense battle raged that went on for almost 60 days, with even supplies of food, water and medicines completely cut off. Outnumbered, Lawrence was forced into a retreat. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 5 /12
The Residency was soon besieged by the soldiers and the Siege of Lucknow commenced. A school, a post office, a jail, a graveyard of Lawrence and the soldiers near a church, and a stable, all deeply scarred with the marks of cannonballs and sniper bullets, are what remain of the Residence. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 6 /12
Jhansi Rani ka Qila in Bangira, Uttar Pradesh: Strategically located on Bangara Hill, this fort is spread over 20 hectares and has 10 massive gates. The Fort was a stronghold of the Chandela Kings in Balwant Nagar from the 11th through the 17th century and Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, who led the 1857 revolt against the British. The Fort withstood heavy bombardment by the British forces for 17 days before it fell to them. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 7 /12
Cellular jail in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Kaala Pani, or Cellular jail, was built in the middle of the ocean, as a place of exile for political prisoners. This eerie-looking Panopticon-style jail has been converted into a museum which portrays the hardships the inmates had to endure, including displays of various means used for torture. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 8 /12
Aga Khan Palace in Pune, Maharashtra: Sultan Mohammed Shah built the palace in 1892 for Rs 12 lakhs. The aesthetic amalgamation of Islamic and hints of Italian architecture. In 1942, the palace served as a jail for Congress Working Committee leaders who were released only after the end of the second world war in 1944. Prince Karim El Husseni, Aga Khan IV, donated the palace to the government of India in 1969. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 9 /12
Fort St. George in Chennai, Tamil Nadu: This Fort was one of the cornerstones in establishing British rule in India. This fort was constructed in 1639 by the Britishers to establish an English trade monopoly on the Coromandel Coast. The Fort faced many attacks from the French and Hyder Ali, the Sultan of Mysore. In 1783, the final modifications and reconstructions were done. The fort has more or less existed in the same form till the present. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 10 /12
Paona Brajabashi and Khongjom war memorial in Khongjom, Manipur: This monument was inaugurated by former President Pranab Mukherjee on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the Anglo-Manipur war. The memorial and statue symbolise the patriotism and courage of the warriors such as Paona Brajabasi and other warriors who fought against the British Army at the Khongjom battlefield of 1891. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 11 /12
Mubarak Mandi in J&K: Overlooking the Tawi River, this palace is from where the Dogra rulers reigned for over 200 years. The palace has endured damages post the 1783-1808 CE war won by Raja Ranjit Singh, and later the first Anglo-Sikh war in 1845-46, which ended in the formation of the Treaty of Amritsar. After Maharaja Hari Singh moved out, it became the Royal Court and Secretariat of the Jammu kings until it was taken over by the state government post Independence. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 12 /12
The East India Company Factory, Gujarat: The East India Company arrived first at Surat, the most important centre for the overseas trade of the Mughal Empire, and set up its 1st permanent factory, after winning over the Portuguese in 1612. Four centuries later, those early footprints of the British Empire have been obliterated. There is no sign of the factory that once belonged to the sprawling establishment. The ruins are a testimony to our indifference to heritage structures. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Interesting facts about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
UPDATED : Aug 14 2022, 11:58 IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala | News | India News | Business News | Markets |
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as the 'Big Bull of Dalal Street,' died of a cardiac arrest on August 14. He was 62. Here we list some interesting facts about the famous and wealthy businessman called 'India's Warren Buffett'.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Interesting facts about the Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
- 2 /11
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is referred to as the ‘Warren Buffett of India’. A veteran investor & industrialist, his contribution to the Indian Capital Market was immense. Credit: Twitter/ncbn
- 3 /11
Jhunjunwala is one of the successful traders in India who made fortune by investing in the stock market. Reportedly, he made Rs 5,000 crore from Rs 5,000 in the span of 30 years. Credit: Twitter/indiantweeter
- 4 /11
In 2007, Rakesh Jhujhunwala’s net worth was Rs 3,461 crores, and the value of his ownership was reduced to Rs 1,130 crore during the recession in 2008. Credit: Twitter/sardesairajdeep
- 5 /11
Jhunjhunwala is an ardent fan of cinema and has produced Bollywood movies like ‘English Vinglish’ (2012), Shamitabh (2015), and Ki & Ka (2016). Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /11
Rakesh’s most valuable listed holding is watch and jewellery maker, Titan, part of the Tata conglomerate. Credit: Twiter/PandaJay
- 7 /11
According to Forbes magazine, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is the 36th richest person in India for 2022 with a net worth of $5.8B. Credit: Twitter/satyajeettambe
- 8 /11
Rakesh makes a minimum of 35 lakhs every hour from the stock market, sufficient enough to buy an Audi or Mercedes each hour. Credit: Twitter/AnilAgarwal_Ved
- 9 /11
Apart from the share market, Jhunjhunwala has smartly invested in properties as well and has properties in Mumbai over Rs 100 cr. Credit: Twitter/ipo_agarwal
- 10 /11
Rakesh is a big foodie and loves street food, dosa, and Chinese cuisine. Credit: Twitter/BiswajitThongam
- 11 /11
India's newest airline Akasa Air is the vision of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Backed by Rakesh, the flight began commercial operations in August 2022 with the first flight on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, Aug 14, 2022: Best shots from the world
UPDATED : Aug 14 2022, 08:14 ISTIndia News | Independence Day | United States | World news | Sports News |
- 1 /5
A fan waves a San Diego Wave FC flag prior to the match against Orlando Pride at Torero Stadium on August 13, 2022 in San Diego. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Members of security forces walk after arriving at the airport to reinforce security, after vehicles were set on fire by unidentified individuals, in Tijuana. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Traffic moves in front of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as they are lit up in the colours of India's national flag ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Shahid Smarak or Martyr's Memorial, in Patna, Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Gujarat Police personnel participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra', organised as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Top 10 patriotic songs to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
UPDATED : Aug 14 2022, 13:07 IST
India@75 | Independence Day | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav | Music |
Here’s a list of top 10 patriotic songs to immerse yourself in the tricolour of patriotism and complete your grand Independence Day celebration.
- 1 /11
Top 10 patriotic songs to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
- 2 /11
Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo: Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' song is a cult patriotic Hindi song written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramchandra. The song talks about the sacrifices of India's brave freedom fighters and was released in 1963. Till date, this song remains one of the favourites and evokes a strong sense of patriotism. Credit: Saregama Music
- 3 /11
Desh ki Dharti (Upkar): Desh ki Dharti is among the oldest patriotic songs from the late 50s. The song explores the importance and greatness of the land of India which has an agriculture-dominated economy. Credit: Saregama Music
- 4 /11
Ae Watan: 'Ae Watan' from the movie Raazi will leave you spellbound. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh the song brings out all emotions and feelings one has for the nation through its beautiful words. Credit: Zee Music Company
- 5 /11
Aye Watan Aye Watan Humko Teri Kasam : 'Aye Watan Aye Watan Humko Teri Kasam' song from the movie 'Shaheed' continues to inspire patriotism among countrymen and makes them revel in the nation's glory. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /11
Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera: 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from the movie 'Swades' was sung by AR Rahman. This incredible song expresses the strong bond a patriot has for the country. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /11
Maa Tujhe Salam: This is another masterpiece composed and crooned by AR Rahman. In fact, this song always finds a top place on the list of Indian patriotic songs. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /11
Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna: No list of Indian patriotic songs is complete without this epic song from the movie 'Shaheed'. Crooned by Mohammed Rafi, Manna Dey, and Rajendra Mehta the lyrics were written by Ram Prasad Bismil. Credit: Zee Music Classic
- 9 /11
Teri Mitti: This song from the movie 'Kesari' was sung by B Praak and evokes a strong sense of nationalism. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /11
I Love My India: The proverb ‘old is gold’ stands true to this evergreen song which is about India’s wholesome culture and tradition. Ever since the song was released in 1997, it is the first song that comes to the mind of people when they are celebrating India and its culture. Credit: Mukta Arts
- 11 /11
Aisa Des Hai Mera: This song from 'Veer Zara' is one of those Hindi film patriotic songs that praise the beauty and magnificence of this wonderful country. Credit: YRF
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 14, 2022
UPDATED : Aug 13 2022, 21:57 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope 2022 | Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 14, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Discord may arise with someone you're close to. Property deals look good. Those who have been too demanding should be put in their place. Travel plans come awry. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | A friend will help you resolve an issue today. Money matters smooth. A new love proves elusive. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Home and family life seem unsettled. Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast. | Lucky Colour: Teak | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. . A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your pay check and similar activities are emphasised today. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental. | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvellous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay