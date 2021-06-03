Indian men, women's cricket teams leave for England tour; See Pics
The Indian men’s and women’s squads have left for the England tour on June 2. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared few pictures of the players before boarding the plane to England on social media.
(Image Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)
- 1 /9
- 2 /9
In the shared pictures, cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Mithali Raj are seen patiently waiting at the airport ahead of their departure.
- 3 /9
Virat Kohli was seen enjoying a candid conversation.
- 4 /9
Mithali Raj is seen at the airport.
- 5 /9
The picture shows KL Rahul engrossed in thoughts.
- 6 /9
Rohit Sharma caught in a candid picture.
- 7 /9
The bowling warhorse of the Indian cricket team, Jhulan Goswami is seen waiting at the lounge area.
- 8 /9
Stylish batsman Mayank Agarwal gets clicked.
- 9 /9
Mohammed Siraj strikes a casual pose.
England vs New Zealand 2021: Fans are back in English cricket stadiums after a year
Ardent cricket fans are seen enjoying the first test match between New Zealand and England at the Lord's cricket ground in London after spectators were allowed to enter cricket stadiums after over a year.
- 1 /8
England vs New Zealand 2021: Fans are back in English cricket stadiums after a year
- 2 /8
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test at a sun-drenched Lord's in a match that marks the return of spectators to Test cricket in England. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
The audience is limited to 6,500, after international matches during the 2020 English season were played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Spectators observe social distancing rules on the first day of the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates his century on the first day of the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
Cricket fans stand in line to enter Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Spectators are seen in the stand on the first day of the first Test cricket match between England vs New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
- 8 /8
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members stand inMarylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members stand in queue to enter Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Credit: AFP Photo queue to enter Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
Meet the Bengaluru volunteer group that gives safe & dignified burials to unclaimed Covid-19 bodies
A volunteer group called ‘Here I am’ is offering safe and dignified burials to unclaimed Covid-19 bodies in Bengaluru. The group which was initially started by four-five people in June 2020, has now grown to over 200 members from all communities comprising both men and women, providing services free of cost. They have since arranged the burial of over 1,500 Covid-19 victims, more than 850 of them during the second wave that hit the city in April-May of this year.
Story and imgaes by Pushkar V, DHNS
- 1 /12
Meet the Bengaluru volunteer group that gives safe & dignified burials to unclaimed Covid-19 victims
- 2 /12
A volunteer group called ‘Here I am’ offers safe and dignified burials to unclaimed bodies of Covid-19 victims in Bengaluru. The group, which was initially started by four-five people in June 2020, has now grown to over 200 members from all communities comprising both men and women, providing services free of cost.
- 3 /12
The volunteer group performs last rites and funerals for those who died of Covid and whose bodies have not been claimed
- 4 /12
They have arranged the burial of over 1,500 Covid-19 victims, more than 850 of them during the second wave that hit the city in April-May of this year.
- 5 /12
At 1.30 pm, on a partially overcast day in Bengaluru, a group of youngsters, half-clad in PPE kits, are taking a break as they sit on old tombs to have lunch in the shade of trees at the CSI cemetery in Adugodi.
- 6 /12
After a busy first half of the day where they helped bury 5-6 bodies, a few in the group of 20 have to stop eating mid-way as a hearse van with a coffin entered the gate.
- 7 /12
After a busy first half of the day where they helped bury 5-6 bodies, a few in the group of 20 have to stop eating mid-way as a hearse van with a coffin entered the gate.
- 8 /12
The team is divided into four zones - Mysore Road Cemetery, Kalpalli and Ulsoor Cemeteries, Hosur Road Cemetery, and Kodathi Cemetery, with one leader heading their respective group of volunteers.
- 9 /12
People from various walks of life from college students, theologists to entrepreneurs and doctors to IT professionals constitute the volunteering group. Anybody is welcome to join the group, the news of their existence which was initially spread through word of mouth and WhatsApp groups.
- 10 /12
The recruits are given training about coordinating with their team leaders, handed out phone numbers, instruction about using PPE kits and handling the bodies before assigning and sending them to perform their duties. This apart, ID cards, vehicle passes and safety kits consisting of an Oximeter, thermometer, facial steamer machine, vitamin tablets, gloves, and masks are provided to each volunteer.
- 11 /12
Speaking to DH, Rev. Fr Santhosh Royan, the director of Here I Am said that each group is divided into two teams. “The first team reaches homes or hospitals, packs the bodies to shift them to cemeteries in ambulances which are also arranged. The second team stationed at the cemeteries further helps till the body is lowered into a grave along with informing the priests for prayer service. We also provide coffins boxes and ambulance facilities for free to poor families,” he said.
- 12 /12
In these unprecedented times, there is mounting confusion among people who are either unable to part-take in final rites due to restrictions or for being infected by the virus themselves, the selfless work that the group has relentlessly been undertaking is satisfying for many, he adds.
News in Pics, June 3: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
A fierce blaze broke out at a refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Nicaraguan police moved to arrest opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro Wednesday, raiding her home after a warrant was issued based on money laundering claims made by President Daniel Ortega's government. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Colombian protesters made cautious overtures towards the government Tuesday in talks seeking to end weeks of violent social unrest that has left dozens of people dead and hundreds injured. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A Brood X cicada crawls amid a pile of cicada husks at the base of a tree in Princeton, New Jersey. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Guests applaud at the end of a performance of the West End show 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre, amid the spread of coronavirus in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Demonstrators block a road during a protest, after Lebanon's Central Bank said it would stop bank withdrawals from dollar accounts at low fixed rate, in Beirut, Lebanon June 3, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Children pose for a photo after playing soccer in a street at the neighborhood of Ceilandia in Brasilia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 3, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - June 3, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 5
- 3 /13
Taurus | You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 3
- 4 /13
Gemini | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 8
- 5 /13
Cancer | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards that others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 2
- 6 /13
Leo | Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 6
- 7 /13
Virgo | You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a backup plan. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 4
- 8 /13
Libra | You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 7
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 7
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through Loved ones may need support. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 9
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A very promising opportunity or contact can occur today. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 3
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Lowered vitality could affect your work. Take time to help a friend who hasn't been feeling well. Romance in the air. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 8
- 13 /13
Pisces | Romance now reveals its dreamy and magic. For the water sign Pisces, emotions can get a bit too diluted at times, keep a grip on yourself and take charge of the situation at hand. Caution in financial affairs advised. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 4