A volunteer group called ‘Here I am’ is offering safe and dignified burials to unclaimed Covid-19 bodies in Bengaluru. The group which was initially started by four-five people in June 2020, has now grown to over 200 members from all communities comprising both men and women, providing services free of cost. They have since arranged the burial of over 1,500 Covid-19 victims, more than 850 of them during the second wave that hit the city in April-May of this year.

Story and imgaes by Pushkar V, DHNS

