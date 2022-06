Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami won the crucial Champawat bypoll to retain his CM position after failing to win from Khatima in the Assembly elections held in February-March. Dhami defeated Congress' Nirmala Gahtori by 55,025 votes, Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt and independent candidate Himanshu Garkoti. Here we take a look at some notable facts about the young BJP leader.