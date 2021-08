In a setback, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) mission to put India's state-of-the-art Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03) in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit failed. GSLV-F10 rocket failed midway in its mission of putting into orbit the Geo-Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1). The satellite, meant for quick monitoring of natural disasters such as cyclones, cloudbursts and thunderstorms, was launched on a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) at 0013 GMT, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in southern India.