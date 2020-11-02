IPL 2020: Best moments from Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab
UPDATED : Nov 02 2020, 08:09 IST
IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings | CSK | Kings XI Punjab | KXIP | Cricket | UAE |
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
- 1 /8
IPL 2020: Best moments from CSK vs KXIP
- 2 /8
Sam Curran of Chennai Superkings bowls during match 53 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 1st November 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 3 /8
Lungisani Ngidi of Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 4 /8
Imran Tahir of Chennai Superkings appeals successfully for the wicket of Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 5 /8
Ravi Bishnoi of Kings XI Punjab dives to stop the four during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 6 /8
Faf du Plessis of Chennai Superkings plays a shot during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 7 /8
Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Superkings raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 8 /8
James Neesham of Kings XI Punjab bowls during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
News in Pics, November 2: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Nov 02 2020, 07:42 ISTPeru | COVID-19 | Coronavirus lockdown | Philippines | Typhoon | Guatemala | Donald Trump | United States | Yemen | Bolivia | morocco | Germany | Coronavirus | Brazil | Protests | Belarus |
- 1 /10
The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu reopened on Sunday in the framework of a gradual decrease in COVID-19 contagions in Peru, after remaining empty almost eight months, affecting the tourism sector severely. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /10
Residents clean their homes following flooding in Batangas City after super Typhoon Goni made landfall in the Philippines. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
People participate in a festival during All Saints while preparing to fly a traditional giant kite, as they celebrate in accordance with ancient Mayan practices to honor the dead, in the municipality of Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
Supporters attend a campaign rally by US President Donald Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
Against the backdrop of what resembles the Grand Canyon stands Yemen's ancient city of Shibam, the 'Manhattan of the desert' that has largely been spared by war but remains at the mercy of natural disasters. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
Crucifixes to honor victims of femicide are seen as women protest on the Day of the Dead celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
Moroccan authorities have diverted water from the dams that irrigated farms to residential areas, in order to guarantee a supply to nearly a million people, as drought bites increasingly hard. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
Chairs are pictured on tables at Lacor for Tacos restaurant, ahead of the month-long lockdown in Germany which begins on November 2 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
Demonstrators carry a giant syringe as they protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential coronavirus disease vaccine in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
Nearly three months after Belarus' authoritarian president's re-election to a sixth term in a vote widely seen as rigged, the continuing rallies have cast an unprecedented challenge to his 26-year rule. Credit: AFP/PTI
IPL 2020: Best moments from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
UPDATED : Nov 02 2020, 07:29 IST
IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders | KKR | Rajasthan Royals | RR | Cricket |
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals Bangalore by 60 runs in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
- 1 /9
IPL 2020: Best moments from KKR vs RR
- 2 /9
Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders hit a boundary during match 54 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 1st November 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 3 /9
Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals bowling during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 4 /9
Eoin Morgan, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders hit the sixes during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 5 /9
Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals jumps for a half chance catch during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 6 /9
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders frustrated after getting out during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 7 /9
Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals is bowled out by Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 8 /9
Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals dives for the crease during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 9 /9
Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals batting during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
News in Pics, November 1: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Nov 01 2020, 07:49 ISTDonald Trump | Coronavirus | COVID-19 | United States | Halloween | Buenos Aires | spain | Mexico | France | Israel |
- 1 /9
Supporters watch as US President Donald Trump speaks during a during a rally at Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /9
The “blue moon” rises over San Salvador on October 31, 2020, a cosmic phenomenon that according to astronomers will not be repeated until 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /9
As Israel entered lockdown in March, a video emerged showing 92-year-old rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the world's most powerful, flanked by his grandson and top advisor Yaakov, professing ignorance about coronavirus and insisting religious schools remain open, which cast them as central figures in a debate that has consumed Israel throughout the pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /9
Costumed revelers enjoy the festivities in the French Quarter in New Orleans on Halloween night. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /9
The Mexican government decreed three days of national mourning for those who died from Covid-19 on October 31, November 1 and 2, during the Day of the Dead holidays. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /9
US President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /9
Riots took place Saturday in several jails in Buenos Aires province, where prisoners demanded the resumption of visits amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /9
A pile of burned objects are seen on the road during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, amidst the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /9
Felix Hassebroek looks at a sign posted while trick-or-treating with his family during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Brooklyn, New York, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
IPL 2020: Best moments from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
UPDATED : Nov 01 2020, 07:51 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore | Sunrisers Hyderabad | IPL 2020 | Indian Premier League | Virat Kohli | AB de Villers | Wriddhiman Saha |
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
- 1 /12
IPL 2020: Best moments from RCB vs SRH
- 2 /12
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Joshua Philippe plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /12
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Sandeep Sharma celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /12
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal is bowled by Sunrisers Hyderabad player Sandeep Sharma during the IPL cricket match. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /12
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Joshua Philippe. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /12
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Shahbaz Nadeem celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /12
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Sandeep Sharma celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /12
Royal Challengers Bangalore player Washington Sundar celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /12
Sunrisers Hyderabad Wriddhiman Saha during the IPL cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /12
Royal Challengers Bangalore player Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /12
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /12
Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen Jason Holder and Abdul Samad after winning a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Credit: PTI Photo