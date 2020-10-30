IPL 2020: Best moments from Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
UPDATED : Oct 30 2020, 07:29 IST
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Friday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
IPL 2020: Best moments from CSK vs KKR
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings during match 49 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 29th October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a boundary during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Karn Sharma of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Kamlesh Nagarkoti of Kolkata Knight Riders bowling during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings and Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders bowling during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings, bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
