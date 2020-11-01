IPL 2020: Best moments from Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
UPDATED : Nov 01 2020, 07:31 IST
IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals | Mumbai Indians | Cricket | Dubai | UAE |
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
IPL 2020: Best moments from DC vs MI
Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians bowling during match 51 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 31st October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Shreyas Iyer, captain of Delhi Capitals during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals bowling during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Pravin Dubey of Delhi Capitals getting runout by Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians taking a catch of Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians attempts to stump Shreyas Iyer captain of Delhi Capitals during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
IPL 2020: Best moments from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
UPDATED : Nov 01 2020, 07:28 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore | Sunrisers Hyderabad | IPL 2020 | Indian Premier League | Virat Kohli | AB de Villers | Wriddhiman Saha |
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
IPL 2020: Best moments from RCB vs SRH
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Joshua Philippe plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah. Credit: PTI Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Sandeep Sharma celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal. Credit: PTI Photo
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal is bowled by Sunrisers Hyderabad player Sandeep Sharma during the IPL cricket match. Credit: PTI Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Joshua Philippe. Credit: PTI Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Shahbaz Nadeem celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers. Credit: PTI Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Sandeep Sharma celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. Credit: PTI Photo
Royal Challengers Bangalore player Washington Sundar celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner. Credit: PTI Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad Wriddhiman Saha during the IPL cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Credit: PTI Photo
Royal Challengers Bangalore player Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey. Credit: PTI Photo
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey. Credit: PTI Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen Jason Holder and Abdul Samad after winning a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, October 31: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 31 2020, 07:46 ISTGreece | Turkey | Halloween | Mexico city | Earthquake | Black Lives Matter | United States | Joe Biden | US Presidential Elections 2020 | Germany | France | India |
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on October 30, killing at least 22 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. Credit: AFP Photo
A dog stands on the roof of a house as a skeleton sculpture is seen on a street in a neighbourhood ahead of the traditional celebration of Day of the Dead amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman holds a BLM (Black Lives Matter sign) in front of the location where Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by police on October 29, 2020, on October 30, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. Credit: AFP Photo
With a socially distanced audience of supporters and journalists, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Credit: AFP Photo
Waitresses of the Bonn Pantheon, one of Germany's most prestigious revue theatres clean and disinfect the tables in the empty hall following the next to last cabaret performance before a one month lock-down in Germany due to the spread of the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bonn, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man dressed as a banana holds a yoga pose during a Halloween costume goat yoga event, with goats from the Walnut Creek Farm, at the Ease Yoga and Cafe in Alexandria, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
In Saint-Martin-Vesubie, near Nice, the devastating floods at the beginning of October destroyed an entire section of the cemetery, leaving a gaping void. Credit: AFP Photo
Citizens of Chile voted by a landslide in a referendum to throw out their dictatorship-era constitution, blamed for the jarring economic and social inequalities that led to months of violent protests. Credit: AFP Photo
Hindu devotees pay respect to an idol of Bhagwan Valmiki at the illuminated Bhagwan Valmiki Temple in Ram Tirath, some 15 km from Amritsar, on the eve of the birth anniversary of Sanskrit poet Bhagwan Valimiki Jayanti. Credit: AFP Photo
IPL 2020: Best moments from Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals
UPDATED : Oct 31 2020, 07:28 IST
IPL 2020 | Cricket | Kings XI Punjab | KXIP | Rajasthan Royals | RR | Dubai |
Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Friday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
IPL 2020: Best moments from KXIP vs RR
Varun Aaron of Rajasthan Royals bowls during match 50 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kings XI Punjab and the Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 30th October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals drops the catch of Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals takes the catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Glenn Maxwell of Kings XI Punjab attempts to take a catch during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals dives to get back into the crease during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals run out during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
News in Pics, October 30: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 30 2020, 07:48 ISTspain | Chile | United States | Mexico | Coronavirus | Bali | COVID-19 |
Tourists ride traditional boats during a dolphin-watching excursion at sunrise in the waters off Lovina Beach on Bali island's Singaraja regency. Credit: AFP.
A supporter listens as Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Drive-In event in Tampa, Florida. Credit: AFP.
A police car patrols on a street, after Catalonia's government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19, in Barcelona. Credit: Reuters.
Federal forces guard the perimeter of a site where local authorities work to retrieve bodies from clandestine graves, in Salvatierra, Guanajuato state, Mexico. Credit: Reuters.
Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from Covid-19 in an intensive care unit at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters.
Emergency responders work at the scene of a collapsed crane in the midtown area of Manhattan, New York City. Credit: Reuters.
A man holds a bouquet of flowers while visiting the grave of his relative at a cemetery ahead of All Saints Day, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Santiago, Chile. Credit: Reuters.