IPL 2020: Best moments from Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2020: Best moments from Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders
KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab and Dinesh Karthik captain of Kolkata Knight Riders during the toss of the match 24 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 10th October 2020. Credit: iplt20/ BCCI
Glenn Maxwell of Kings XI Punjab fields during the match. Credit: iplt20/ BCCI
Dinesh Karthik captain of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Credit: iplt20/ BCCI
KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab gets back in to the crease. Credit: iplt20/ BCCI
Prabhsimran Singh of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot during the match. Credit: iplt20/ BCCI
Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders takes a catch of Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab. Credit: iplt20/ BCCI
KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab bowled out. Credit: iplt20/ BCCI
IPL 2020: Best moments from Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2020: Best moments from Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Aaron Finch of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 25 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 10th October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Shane Watson of Chennai Super Kings during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Navdeep Saini of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings, during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings is bowled by Isuru Udana of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Devdutt Padikkal takes a catch to dismiss Dwanye Bravo of CSK. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
News in Pics, October 11: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 11 2020, 07:15 ISTUnited Kingdom | United States | Coronavirus | COVID-19 | US Presidential Elections 2020 | Chile | Moscow | Russia | Berlin | Germany |
Manchester United’s Millie Turner celebrates scoring their first goal with Ella Ann Toone and Leah Galton. Credit: Reuters Photo
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump march around the perimeter of the White House after the President's campaign rally on the South Lawn in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
Poland's Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy as she celebrates after winning the French Open. Credit: Reuters Photo
People gather to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), at Kim Il Sung Square, Pyongyang, North Korea. Credit: Reuters Photo
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to supporters during a campaign outing at Mangere town centre and market in Auckland, New Zealand. Credit: Reuters Photo
People set off flares from the windows during a demonstration in Berlin Mitte, after the left-wing housing project Liebigstrasse 34 was evicted by police, in Berlin. Credit: Reuters Photo
Police detain a protester during a rally to support former region's governor Sergei Furgal in Khabarovsk, 6,100 kilometers (3,800 miles) east of Moscow. Credit: AP Photo
A ballerina wearing a gas mask performs as demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. Credit: Reuters Photo
IPL 2020: Best moments from Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
UPDATED : Oct 10 2020, 08:08 IST
Delhi Capitals | Rajasthan Royals | IPL 2020 | Dubai | sports | Cricket | UAE |
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in an Indian Premier League match on Friday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
IPL 2020: Best moments from Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer captain of Delhi Capitals and Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals during the Toss before match 23 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on the 9th October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals takes catch of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Andrew Tye of Rajasthan Royals in action while fielding. Credit:iplt20.com/BCCI
Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals bats during the match. He made the maximum number of runs at 45. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals fields during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals scored the secong highest number of runs at 34. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals takes catch of Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals is bowled out at 38. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
News in Pics, October 10: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 10 2020, 07:51 ISTCoronavirus | COVID-19 | United Kingdom | United States | Japan | South Korea | Germany | Northern Ireland | Singapore | Mongolia |
People walk through Times Square near Broadway and an empty theater district on October 9, 2020 in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gesture during their meeting inside number 10 Downing Street, in central London. Credit: AFP Photo
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (L) is greeted by Mongolian Foreign Minister Nyamtseren Enkhtaivan in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. Credit: AFP Photo
Members of the Fire Brigade of the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMbio) combat a fire at the Chapada Diamantina region, between the cities of Andarai and Mucuge, in Bahia state, northeastern Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
Flames and smoke rise from a fire at an apartment building in Ulsan on October 9, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
Kang Son Bi (R), wife of Mun Chol Myong, a North Korean man who faces possible extradition from Malaysia to the US on money laundering charges, arrives at the Duta court complex in Kuala Lumpur. Credit: AFP Photo
Police secures the area around Monbijou Park in Berlin Mitte district as demostrators march in support for the residents of the squatted building at Liebig street 34 in Berlin whom have been evicted. Credit: AFP Photo
Northern Ireland's Stuart Dallas (L) beats Bosnia and Herzegovina's goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic during the penalties shoot-out during the UEFA Euro 2020 Play-off Semi-Final football match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Northern Ireland in Sarajevo. Credit: AFP Photo