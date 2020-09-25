During the crucial phase of its genesis, the Indian space programme was led by people who were suited to play a role that was essential for its progress: Vikram Sarabhai nurtured it during its infancy in the early 1960s and provided a vision to it.

Satish Dhawan (1920-2002), who took over the space programme in 1972, consolidated Sarabhai’s work and gave direction to the space programme. As APJ Abdul Kalam aptly put it, “Prof Dhawan transformed Sarabhai’s vision to a truly outstanding national mission.”

Today, his birth centenary, is a good time to remember his contributions to the nation.