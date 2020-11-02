IPL 2020: Best moments from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals Bangalore by 60 runs in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
IPL 2020: Best moments from KKR vs RR
Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders hit a boundary during match 54 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 1st November 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals bowling during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Eoin Morgan, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders hit the sixes during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals jumps for a half chance catch during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders frustrated after getting out during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals is bowled out by Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals dives for the crease during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals batting during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
