In the second match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals clashed with Kings XI Punjab in what turned out to be a thrilling affair. Delhi lost three quick wickets at the start of their innings before Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant steadied the ship. Then Marcus Stoinis arrived at the party and smoked Punjab bowling line-up to notch up a breathtaking half-century off just 20 balls. Chasing Delhi's challenging 157, Punjab's batting collapsed in no time. But Mayank Agarwal, the prolific run-scorer in the domestic circuit, kept their hopes alive. He rotated the strike and smashed it big when needed. In the end, his excellent 89 off 60 balls took Punjab close to the finishing line, but a late collapse led to a tie and a subsequent super over. Kagiso Rabada dazzled in the one-over shootout to hand Delhi the victory.