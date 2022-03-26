IPL 2022 Orange Cap: MS Dhoni leads the board
- 1 /6
IPL 2022 Orange Cap: MS Dhoni leads the board
- 2 /6
Rank 1 | Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) | Matches: 1| Runs: 50| Highest: 50*| Average: 50.00| Strike Rate: 131.57
- 3 /6
Rank 2 | Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 44 | Highest: 44*| Average: 44.00| Strike Rate: 129.41
- 4 /6
Rank 3 | Robin Uthappa (Chennai Super Kings) | Matches: 1| Runs: 28 | Highest: 28| Average: 28.00| Strike Rate : 133.33
- 5 /6
Rank 4 | Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) | Matches: 1| Runs: 26| Highest: 26*| Average: 26.00| Strike Rate: 92.85
- 6 /6
Rank 5 | Sam Billings (Kolkata Knight Riders) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 25 | Highest: 25| Average: 25 | Strike Rate: 119.04
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Dwayne Bravo leads the way
- 1 /6
IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Dwayne Bravo leads the way
- 2 /6
Rank 1 | Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 3 | Matches: 1| Economy: 5.00
- 3 /6
Rank 2 | Umesh Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders) | Wickets: 2| Matches: 1| Economy: 5.00
- 4 /6
Rank 3 | Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders) | Wickets: 1 | Matches: 1 | Economy: 5.75
- 5 /6
Rank 4 | Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings) | Wickets: 1 | Matches: 1 | Economy: 7.75
- 6 /6
Rank 5 | Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) | Wickets: 1 | Matches: 1 | Economy: 9.50
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week: The best looks of Day 3
Day 3 of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week had the big names of the fashion industry show their heft in terms of collections and clout. While Ashish N Soni showed why he’s still the boss when it comes to impeccable tailoring and classy looks, Manish Malhotra’s kaleidoscopic “Diffuse” was like a blitzkrieg of Bollywood tinsel. Pranav Misra and Shyma Shetty of HUEMN impressed with the of-the-moment pieces with quirky prints, sharp fits and unique textures, while Rimzim Dadu proved she’s still the queen of evening wear. Her cocktail outfits for men and women played up her strengths in cording and metallic textures in sculpted silhouettes.
- 1 /8
FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week: The best looks of Day 3
- 2 /8
Manish Malhotra's “Diffuse” collection showcased geometric prints and metal detailing in pink and purple. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
- 3 /8
Rimzim Dadu's metallic, jewel-toned line-up of evening wear was super glam. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
- 4 /8
Power dressing and printed suit sets formed the core of Ashish N Soni's collection. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
- 5 /8
boAt X HUEMN was all about bold prints and huge typographics. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
- 6 /8
Prints in neon and black ruled the stage at Two Point Two's show. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
- 7 /8
Rajdeep Ranawat's collection offered a fresh take on Oriental prints and designs. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
- 8 /8
Dreamy prints and intricate sequin detailing found place in Aisha Rao's lineup. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week: Showstoppers steal the show
The capital was drenched with Bollywood glam on Friday, Day 3, of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week with six celebrities walking the ramp and a few more in attendance. Manish Malhotra’s closing show for the day, “Diffuse,” was the most happening with young stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor dazzling in glittery ensembles and wooing the audience with a few impromptu dance moves. Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Alaya F, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Varun Sharma were among those present at the jam-packed venue to catch the proceedings. Mira Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa and celebrity siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem were the other stars who did a turn on the ramp for other designers.
- 1 /6
FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week: Showstoppers steal the show
- 2 /6
Shanaya Kapoor walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s Diffuse line in a glittery, sequinned ensemble. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
- 3 /6
Siddhant Chaturvedi looks sharp in a Manish Malhotra outfit at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
- 4 /6
Mira Kapoor was the stunning showstopper for Aisha Rao at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
- 5 /6
Sonam Bajwa closed the show for Siddharth Bansal on Day 3 of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
- 6 /6
Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem were showstoppers for the “The Spotlight” featuring Two Point Two at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics March 26: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /7
US President Joe Biden meets American troops in Poland, shares pizza and anecdotes. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 2 /7
A rescue worker stands on the roof of the regional administration building that was hit by a shell in Ukraine's Kharkiv. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
USA's Mariah Bell performs in the women's free skating event at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier, southern France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A view of what North Korea state media reports is the launch of the ‘Hwasong-17’ intercontinental ballistic missile. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Egypt's Mohammad Salah set up the only goal of the game to win the first leg of the playoff against Senegal 1-0. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) and Britain’s Prince William arrive for the Governor-General's Reception in Bahamas Beach Resort, in Nassau. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Young climate activists participate in Youth Climate Strike LA outside City Hall. Credit: AFP Photo