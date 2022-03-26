The capital was drenched with Bollywood glam on Friday, Day 3, of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week with six celebrities walking the ramp and a few more in attendance. Manish Malhotra’s closing show for the day, “Diffuse,” was the most happening with young stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor dazzling in glittery ensembles and wooing the audience with a few impromptu dance moves. Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Alaya F, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Varun Sharma were among those present at the jam-packed venue to catch the proceedings. Mira Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa and celebrity siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem were the other stars who did a turn on the ramp for other designers.