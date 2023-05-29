Fan frenzy for the IPL 2023 match between final Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) hits the roof in the world's biggest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. The stadium is filled with the 'sea of yellow love' as ardent fans of CSK and its caption MS Dhoni from all over the world thronged the stadium to cheer for the team. Here are some pictures from the Narendra Modi stadium that exhibits limitless fandom for CSK and MSD.