IPL 2023 Final between CSK vs GT | See pics of limitless fandom for MSD and Chennai Super Kings
Fan frenzy for the IPL 2023 match between final Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) hits the roof in the world's biggest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. The stadium is filled with the 'sea of yellow love' as ardent fans of CSK and its caption MS Dhoni from all over the world thronged the stadium to cheer for the team. Here are some pictures from the Narendra Modi stadium that exhibits limitless fandom for CSK and MSD.
IPL 2023 Finale between CSK vs GT | See pics of limitless fandom for MSD and Chennai Super Kings. Credit: PTI Photo
Thousands of CSK fans are seen outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Chennai Super Kings' fans cheer before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
A Chennai Super Kings' fan spotted with his face painted in yellow during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Chennai Super Kings' fans chant 'Dhoni Dhoni' during the IPL 2023 final match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
CSK fans arrive in large number at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of Indian Premier League’s (IPL) final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Cricket fans wait to get entry to the Narendra Modi Stadium for the IPL 2023 final match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Reportedly, more than 100,000 are watching the match which is likely farewell of superstar M.S. Dhoni. Credit: AFP Photo
Fans cheer before the start of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Chennai Super Kings' fans cheer as they enjoy the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | Salman, Jacqueline, Varun & others star-studded performances at IIFA 2023
The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 brought the best of Indian Cinema to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The prestigious event witnessed a star-studded, and the grandest celebration of Hindi cinema. It saw the participation of some of biggest superstars of Indian cinema, including superstar Salman Khan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Music maestro AR Rahman & others. Here are some best clicks from the IIFA 2023 celebrity performances.
Bollywood's biggest star Salman Khan is known for his grand entry and he lived upto the expectations at the 2023 IIFA as well. His performance left the audience spellbound. Credit: IIFA
Varun Dhawan was the man of the moment at the 2023 Nexa IIFA Awards. He grooved to some of the Bollywood hits like 'The Punjaban', 'Malhari', 'Garmi', 'Shava Shava', 'Singham', 'Palat', 'Jungle Mein Kaand' and 'Naacho Naacho'. Credit: IIFA
Jacqueline Fernandez was the biggest surprise of the evening. The Sri Lankan beauty performed on 'Paani paani', 'Kala shakala', 'Show me your thumka', 'Ra ra rakamma' and left everyone super impressed. Credit: IIFA
Varun Dhawan performs at the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023, held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Credit: IIFA
Actress Rakul Preet Singh had the crowd rooting for her. Her awe-inspiring performance on 'Aaiye Meherbaan', 'Babuji Dheere Chalna', 'Ajeeb Dastan' and other Bollywood classics left everyone super impressed. Credit: IIFA
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez in her elements during the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023 at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Credit: IIFA
Rakul Preet Singh performs during the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Credit: IIFA
Kriti Sanon sizzles during the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Credit: IIFA
The crowd couldn’t stop applauding the performance by Salman Khan on 'Oh Oh Jaane Jana' with Norwegian dance group 'Quick Style' at the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023, held at Etihad Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Credit: IIFA
NVS-01: ISRO successfully places next-gen navigational satellite into orbit
India successfully put into orbit the first of its second-generation navigation satellite, NVS-01 today in a copybook style. The 2,232 kg NVS-01 satellite -- part of Indian satellite navigation system NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) or originally called Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS)-- was carried by Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). This was GSLV's 15th flight.
NVS-01: ISRO successfully places next-gen navigational satellite into orbit. Credit: IANS Photo
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday (May 29) successfully launched a second generation navigation satellite, using a GSLV rocket with a cryogenic upper stage to do the job. Credit: IANS Photo
NVS-01 would augment the country's regional navigation system, providing accurate and real-time navigation. Credit: PTI Photo
At the end of a 27.5 hour countdown, the 51.7 metre tall, 3-stage Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle lifted off at a prefixed time of 10.42 am from the second launch pad at this spaceport, situated about 130 km from Chennai. Credit: IANS Photo
The second generation navigation satellite series dubbed as a significant launch would ensure the continuity of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) services -- an Indian regional satellite navigation system, similar to the GPS, providing accurate and real-time navigation. Credit: IANS Photo
Signals from NavIC are designed to provide user position accurate to better than 20 metres and timing accuracy better than 50 nanoseconds. Credit: IANS Photo
News In Pics, May 29, 2022: Best photos from the world
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrate following his victory in the second round of the presidential election in Ankara. Credit: Reuters Photo
Migrants walk towards a Red Cross tent after disembarking from a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin, in the island of Gran Canaria Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan budget agreement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Credit: AFP Photo
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, addresses his supporters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara. Credit: Reuters Photo
Performers take part in the annual street parade, which is part of the Carnival of Cultures celebrating the multi-ethnic diversity of the city, in Berlin. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 29, 2023
Aries | Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channeled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. | Lucky Colour: Lemon- yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay