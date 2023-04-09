IPL 2023: Top 5 contenders to win Orange Cap
UPDATED : Apr 09 2023, 10:17 IST
Sports News | IPL | Indian Premier League |
The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is under way and teams have posted good scores in which a few players single-handedly carried their team and posted a mammoth total of 200 on the scoreboard. Here we list the top five contenders who win the Orange Cap.
- 1 /6
IPL 2023: Top 5 contenders to win Orange Cap
- 2 /6
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings) - 149 runs in 2 matches. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Kyle Mayers (Lucknow Super Giants) - 139 runs in 3 matches. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings) - 126 runs in 2 matches. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 103 runs in two matches. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /6
Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) - 97 runs in 2 matches. CreditL PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, April 9, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Apr 09 2023, 09:12 ISTWorld news | pictures | Easter | Nagaland | India News |
- 1 /6
Volunteers decorate one thousand Easter cakes in the shape of the Ukrainian coat of arms in western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
A man takes a photo of a woman under a frame in front of the Taiwan Strait which marks the closest point in the mainland to Taiwan, on Pingtan island, in China's southeast Fujian province. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
The Konyaks perform their tribal dance in Longwa village, in the northeast Indian state of Nagaland. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Catholic devotees take part in a Holy Burial procession during Good Friday in Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
An eye of a worshipper is seen under his conical hood as he takes part in a Good Friday procession in Comayagua, Honduras. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Penitents of the “Santo Entierro de Cristo” brotherhood bear a float with a statue of Christ in a coffin during the Good Friday procession in Ronda. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 9, 2023
UPDATED : Apr 08 2023, 23:44 ISTZodiac | Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 9, 2023
- 2 /13
The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia Lucky Number: 2
- 3 /13
This is great day for artistic pursuits and creative endeavours. A seminar or conference you attend will help you network with all the right persons. Career-wise this could be the start of a new dimension that could be both new and challenging to you. Lucky Colour: Garnet Lucky Number: 5
- 4 /13
The day starts off as usual, however the pace picks up with meetings, calls and an unexpected invite to a black-tie affair . This function could be viewed as a platform for doing some serious networking and meeting like-minded people. Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky Number: 3
- 5 /13
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Lucky Colour: Lemon Lucky Number: 8
- 6 /13
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: peach Lucky Number: 6
- 7 /13
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4
- 8 /13
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Opal Lucky Number: 7
- 9 /13
You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Number: 9
- 10 /13
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: magenta Lucky number: 1
- 11 /13
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 2
- 12 /13
Avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Get in touch with your inner self through meditation, prayer and service. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 6
- 13 /13
New projects take off. Your dreamy disposition attracts admirers, but are you ready to act on it? Too much deliberation is not a good thing. Finances slow but will stabilize soon. Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 5
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal
UPDATED : Apr 08 2023, 12:59 IST
India News | Chennai | Airport Authority of India |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the new integrated terminal at Chennai Airport on April 8. Ahead of this here's sneak peek at the new terminal building which is part of Chennai Airport Modernisation phase II.
- 1 /6
Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal
- 2 /6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day tour of south India, will inaugurate the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building at the Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu on April 8. Credit: Twitter/@VanathiBJP
- 3 /6
The new integrated terminal is spread across 2.20 lakh square metres and would cater to the growing air traffic in Tamil Nadu, according to Chennai airport officials. Credit: Twitter/@VanathiBJP
- 4 /6
Reportedly, the terminal is equipped with 108 immigration counters, which are split equally between arrival and departure areas. Credit: Twitter/@MoCA_GoI
- 5 /6
It will also increase the annual passenger capacity from 23 million to 30 million. Credit: Twitter/@MoCA_GoI
- 6 /6
The beautiful photos of the state-of-the-art project has gone viral on social media with netizens lauding its design and structure. Officials say this airport will enhance & enrich the passenger experience. Credit: Twitter/@MoCA_GoI
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 8, 2023
UPDATED : Apr 08 2023, 00:12 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 8, 2023
- 2 /13
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lukcy Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 9
- 3 /13
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 1
- 4 /13
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 7
- 5 /13
Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 4
- 6 /13
A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 3
- 7 /13
Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Lucky Colour: Lemon- yellow Lucky Number: 6
- 8 /13
Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Avoid joint financial ventures today. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself . Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 8
- 9 /13
Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2
- 10 /13
Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Lucky Colour: lilac. Lucky Numbers: 5
- 11 /13
You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity that you can and can't trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky Colour: beige Lucky Number: 6
- 12 /13
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 8
- 13 /13
Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 3