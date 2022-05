Portugal is pushing ahead with a floating solar panel park. The country is prepping up Europe's largest floating solar park and so far it has moved nearly 12,000 solar panels, the size of four soccer pitches, to their mooring on Portugal's Alqueva reservoir. Built by the country's main utility EDP on Western Europe's biggest artificial lake, the shiny floating island is part of Portugal's plan to cut reliance on imported fossil fuels whose prices have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.