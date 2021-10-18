Members of ISKCON across the nation staged a protest against the alleged attack on its temple in Bangladesh, reportedly leaving one person dead and many injured. Several temples and Durga puja pandals have come under attack in Bangladesh over the past few days, triggering clashes and tension in the neighbouring country. At least four people are said to have died in the violence. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, earlier this week, said action will be taken against those trying to "disturb communal harmony".