ISRO launched its smallest commercial rocket, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1), on August 7, 2022. The SSLV-D1 carried two satellites, the Earth Observation Satellite-02 and the AzaadiSAT, with the latter consisting of 75 payloads built by 750 girl students from 75 rural government schools across India. The project is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to mark India's 75th Independence Day.