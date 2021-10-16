Jakarta café lets customers play Netflix's series ‘Squid Game’
From costumes and interiors to games, a restaurant in Indonesia has transformed itself into the much-hyped psycho-thriller series Squid Game. This eatery also allows customers to get a discount when they play this game at a café in Jakarta.
Jakarta café lets customers play Netflix's series ‘Squid Game’
An Indonesia cafe transformed itself into the much-hyped psycho-thriller series Squid Game. Credit: Reuters Photo
This concept is applied to provide an attraction for visitors who want to eat and enjoy the game based on South Korean film, Squid Game. Credit: Reuters Photo
This eatery also allows customers to get a discount when they play this game at a café in Jakarta. Credit: Reuters Photo
From gatekeepers, guards, servers and other staffs, all are seen dressed in Squid Game costume at the cafe. Credit: Reuters Photo
A guard is seen in a 'Squid Game' costume as he stands guard at Strawberry Cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo
A customer plays 'Red Light, Green Light' game from the Netflix show 'Squid Game' at Strawberry Cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo
A customer plays 'Red Light, Green Light' game from the Netflix show 'Squid Game' with the staff members at Strawberry Cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo
A staff member wearing 'Squid Game' costume gestures as he stands guard at Strawberry Cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Customers play Squid Game's honeycomb toffee game at Strawberry Cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo
