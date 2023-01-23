K L Rahul, Athiya Shetty share first pics from their dreamy wedding
It's a joyous occasion for the Shettys as actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer K L Rahul are now officially married. The couple dropped their first wedding pictures in which they looked like a regal couple. Check out the pictures.
K L Rahul, Athiya Shetty share pics from their wedding
K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared first photos from their dreamy wedding with media and fans. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
The couple took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of the private wedding ceremony that took place in Suniel Shetty's Khandala Farm House. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Dressed in their white and gold wedding attires, Rahul and Athiya looked like a vision to behold. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
The newly-married couple are seen madly in love in the pictures. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty at their wedding ceremony. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Athiya Shetty & K L Rahul: A timeline of their relationship
Actress Athiya Shetty is reportedly set to tie the knot with her beau K L Rahul on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. While there is much anticipation around the wedding festivities, here we look back at their relationship timeline.
Athiya Shetty & K L Rahul: A timeline of their relationship
Cricketer K L Rahul reportedly started dating actor Athiya Shetty after they were set up by one of their common friends in 2019. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
However, the couple grabbed all attention with their trip to Thailand. The couple had reportedly visited Thailand to ring in New Year 2020 along with their friends. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
Since then, the couple kept their fans curious about their relationship with birthday wishes to enjoying regular outings. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
With each passing day the buzz around their relationship kept increasing as more pictures of them made it to social media. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
However, Rahul and Athiya remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
Athiya slowly started travelling with Rahul on India’s overseas tours. Credit: Instagram/@anushkasharma
The couple came together for the first time for an endorsement in 2021. The lovebirds were seen endorsing the luxury eyewear brand NUMI Paris. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
Rahul announced to the world about his lady love, by wishing her on her 29th birthday. He made his relationship 'insta-official' in 2021. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
Since then, they have been dropping subtle hints about their relationship via adorable social media posts. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
After making their relationship official, Rahul and Athiya made their first public appearance together at the 'Tadap' screening in December 2021. Credit: Special Arrangement
In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023
Here we look at the ten most powerful passports in the world, according to the Henley Passport Index. The list is compiled on the basis of access to most visa-free travel to the destinations its holders can have.
In Pics | World’s most powerful passports (2023)
10. Passports of Lithuania and Slovakia, with visa-free access to 183 destinations, stood at the tenth place on the list. Credit: Instagram/@simooonas
9. With Visa-free access to 184 destinations, Hungary and Poland settled at the ninth place in the list released by the Henley Passport Index. Credit: Instagram/@aanulayy
Eighth position was secured by passport holders of Australia, Canada, Greece and Malta having Visa-free access to 185 destinations. Credit: iStock Photo
7. Seventh on the list is the passports are the ones from Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland United States and Czech Republic. These passports offer access to 186 places visa free. Credit: Getty Images
6. France, Ireland, Portugal and United Kingdom secured the sixth position with visa-free access to 187 countries. Credit: Pexels/@visafotocom
5. Passports of Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden feature at the fifth spot on the list. These allow visa-free access to 188 destinations. Credit: Pexels/@Nataliya Vaitkevich
4. With access to 189 destinations, passports of Finland, Italy and Luxembourg stood at fourth place on the list. Credit: Pexels/@nappy
3. The third most powerful, according to the Henley Passport Index, are the passports of Germany and Spain with access to 190 destinations. Credit: Getty Images
2. Passports of Singapore and South Korea share the second spot with access to 192 destinations. Credit: Reuters Photo
1. Japan's passport continues to retain the top spot with visa-free access to 193 countries. Credit: Instagram/@akishikama
In the 2023 Henley Passport Index, India stood at the 85th position with visa-free access to 59 countries. Credit: DH Pool Photo
California Mass Shooting: 10 killed at Lunar New Year event, suspect dead
A gunman opened fire inside a dance studio and club in Monterey Park, California and killed 10 people during Lunar New Year celebrations. In the shooting, five men and five women were killed, most in their 50s or 60s with around 10 others injured.
California Mass Shooting: 10 killed at Lunar New Year event, suspect dead
A man opened fire at a local dance studio in California. The incident reportedly took place near the downtown area where the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival is held each year. Credit: Reuters Photo
Five men and five women were fatally shot and 10 more were injured before the gunman, police believe, left the scene and entered a second dance club in nearby Alhambra, where two patrons were able to disarm him before he fled in what investigators described as a white cargo van. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
The drama came to an end after an hourslong manhunt, a SWAT team pinned that van in a parking lot in Torrance, some 30 miles from the scene of the shootings. Credit: Reuters Photo
Officers heard one shot as they approached the van and discovered that the suspect had shot himself, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Credit: Reuters Photo
The man, identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
The attack was the deadliest mass shooting in the United States since the massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Credit: Reuters Photo
The killings occurred on the eve of the Lunar New Year, a significant holiday for Asian Americans that had drawn thousands of people out to celebrate in Monterey Park earlier in the day. Credit: Getty Images via AFP Photo
Neighbours would later be horrified to learn that what they thought had been the sound of celebratory fireworks was actually the explosion of gunfire. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bystanders watch law enforcement agents breaking into a van with a body in the driver's seat in Torrance, California. Credit: AFP Photo
News In Pics, Jan 23, 2023: Best photos from the world
Performers take part in a parade celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit, in central Milan, Italy. Credit: AFP Photo
French driver Sebastien Ogier shows the number nine with his fingers, holding his trophy as he celebrates his victory after winning the 91st WRC Monte-Carlo Rally. Credit: AFP Photo
A performer takes part in a parade celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit, in central Milan, Italy. Credit: AFP Photo
Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel competes in the Women's Super G event as part of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italian Alps. Credit: AFP Photo
France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) during a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Elysee Treaty. Credit: AFP Photo
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after victory against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament. Credit: AFP Photo