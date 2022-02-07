Karishma Tanna marries Varun Bangera, See wedding pics here!
Actor Karishma Tanna and her beau Varun Bangera tied the knot on February 5, 2022. The intimate wedding was attended by their close friends and family and was set against the backdrop of the sea and sunset. Here's a look at some of the best pictures from their big day!
Karishma Tanna marries Varun Bangera
Actress Karishma Tanna, who has starred in several Hindi TV shows, married her beau Varun Bangera in a gala ceremony on February 05, 2022. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
The couple got married as per Hindu rituals in Mumbai. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
Karishma ditched the traditional red ensemble and was seen in a pink lehenga on her big day. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by Karishma and Varun's close friends and family members. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
Groom Varun was seen in an ivory sherwani. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
Karishma took to her social media handle and posted a series of pictures from the wedding and captioned it as 'Just Married'. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
While not much is known about their relationship, it is reported that the couple met through a mutual friend and got engaged last year in Dubai. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
While Karishma has entertained all of us for over a decade, Varun is a businessman in the field of real estate. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
An adorable picture of Varun and Karishma from their dreamy wedding ceremony. Credit: Instagram/karishmaktanna
Yash Dhull to Raj Bawa, a look at the champions of India's U-19 World Cup Triumph
From captain and 'run-machine' Yash Dhull to hero of the world cup final Raj Bawa, here we take a look at the U-19 champions who reaffirmed India's dominance at the U-19 level.
India's Under-19 World Cup Triumph
Yash Dhull: India's U-19 skipper hails from Delhi’s Janakpuri and is a perfect middle-order batsman. Yash had also led the Delhi U-16 team and also scored 302 runs in five innings during the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He was made the captain of the team because of his highly rated skills. Dhull displayed his rare talent by playing three crucial knocks after missing 2 league games due to a Covid-19 infection. Credit: PTI Photo
Shaik Rasheed: Yash’s deputy and no. 3 batsman, Shaik is a star player from Andhra Pradesh and played some crucial knocks in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at an average of 75.2. He has scored some impressive knocks at the Challenger Trophy and in the Asia Cup. He also played a key role in taking the Indian team to the final apart from his 72 not out in a practice match against Australia before the World Cup. Credit: Instagram/shaikrasheed66
Harnoor Singh Pannu: An elegant left-handed batter, Harnoor Singh Pannu is star player with a huge potential. Credit: Instagram/harnoorsinghhh
Raj Bawa: The hero of the U-19 World Cup final, Bawa is an all-rounder with an impressive record. He grabbed worldwide attention after picking four wickets against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and also scored a ton and took 8 wickets in the three ‘Challenger Trophy’ games. Credit: Twitter/@BCCI
Angkrish Raghuvanshi: The aggressive striker, Angkrish hails from a family of sportsperson. His father Avneesh has played tennis for India and mother Malika has played basketball for the country. He moved to Mumbai from Delhi at 11 and was groomed under former India all-rounder and domestic veteran Abhishek Nayar. Credit: Twitter/@BCCI
Kaushal Tambe: Born in Pune's Ootur village, Kaushal is an attacking batsman and off-spinner. He immediately grabbed attention by former national selector Surendra Bhave when he went for selection trials. Credit: Instagram/kaushal_tambe
Vicky Ostwal: Left-arm orthodox spinner, Vicky is from Lonavala and is one of the key bowlers in the team. He has impressed many with his specatular bowling. He shone at the the Asia Cup 2021 where he took 8 wickets in 5 matches with an economy of 2.29. Ostwal had a dream run in the World Cup and ended up as a leading wicket taker in the tournament. Credit: BCCI
Nishant Sindhu: Nishat scored a crucial 50 in the World Cup final. This attacking left-handed batsman is from from Haryana. He had led Haryana to Vinoo Mankad Trophy title after 19 years and had also led Haryana to a win in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. Credit: PTI Photo
Aaradhya Yadav: Right-handed batter and a wicket-keeper, Aaradhya hails from Ghaziabad and is coached by Ajay Sharma. Credit: Instagram/aaradhya.yadav_3
Ravi Kumar: Son of a CRPF officer, Ravi is a left-arm pacer and played a key role in India reaching it to the semis. He was the wreaker in chief in the quater-final against Bangladesh and also took four crucial wickets in the final. Credit: PTI Photo
Dinesh Bana: A wicket-keeper batsman hails from Hisar in Haryana and idolises cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. Dinesh impressed all with his big hitting skills in the semifinal against Australia. Credit: Instagram/dinesh_bana5
Siddharth Yadav: Sid is a left-handed batsman from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. He had a dream run at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy where he scored 258 runs with an average of 43, including two fifties. Credit: Instagram/siddharthyadav20
Garv Sangwan: The right-arm pacer from Haryana's Bhiwani was a part of the Vinoo Mankad winning Haryana team. Credit: Instagram/garv__sangwan
Rajvardhan Hangargekar: Pace and an attacking batsman, Raj is known for hitting big sixes. This lanky speedster has played five list A and two T20s for Maharashtra. He also grabbed 8 wickets in the Asia Cup and scored 97 runs. Credit: Instagram/rajvardhan_______
Stars, politicians pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled generations of Bollywood audiences as the singing voice behind many actresses’ performances, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92 and is survived by her four siblings. People from all walks of life paid tributes to the iconic singer. Bollywood celebs, sports stars and politicians reached Shivaji Park to pay their last respects.
Stars, politicians pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the state funeral ceremony of late Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar who died in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@OfficeofUT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers his last respects to the late Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar at the state funeral ceremony in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani pay tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray arrives with his son Aditya and wife Rashmi for the funeral ceremony of Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan arrives to attend the state funeral ceremony of late Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar who died in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor pay their last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar while paying his last respects to her at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: PMO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with singer Asha Bhosle while paying his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
Ranbir Kapoor pays his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar pay their last respects to Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
MNS chief Raj Thackeray, lyricist Javed Akhtar and other dignitaries during legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
SRK and his manager Pooja pay their last respects to Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi and Aaditya Thackeray pay tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral at Shivaji Park. Credit: Twitter/@OfficeofUT
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pays his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his respect to Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with state honours — See Pics
Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were consigned to flames in a public funeral with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with state honours
Amid chanting of vedic hymns and elaborate rituals performed by Hindu priests, legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were consigned to flames in a public funeral with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
People from all walks of life paid their tribute the iconic singer. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and family members, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, State Cabinet Ministers, NCP President Sharad Pawar, and other top dignitaries along with the bereaved Mangeshkar clan were in attendance. Credit: PTI Photo
Mourners paid their last respects to Lata's mortal remains draped in the national tricolour on a flower-bedecked pedestal. Credit: AFP Photo
The National Flag was carefully removed from her body, ceremonially folded and solemnly handed over to Lata's nephew, Adinath Mangeshkar, who handed it to the other grieving family members present there. Credit: PTI Photo
Thereafter, a retinue of over half-a-dozen priests took charge and performed rituals for the departed soul of the singer. Credit: PTI Photo
The sole brother among the five sibling, Hridaynath Mangeshkar stepped forward with other family members and he lit the funeral pyre around 7.15 pm, 11 hours after she breathed her last at 8.12 am. Credit: PTI Photo
Shortly after the religious rituals were completed, the Mumbai Police contingent honoured her with another gun salute booming above the Shivaji Park. Credit: AFP Photo
Last rites of late Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar being performed during a state funeral ceremony in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, Feb 7, 2022: Best pics from around the world
Supporters of presidential candidate Jose Maria Figueres of the National Liberation Party (PLN) are seen outside the Figueres' campaign headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica. Credit: AFP Photo
View of a sunset sky reflected on standing water at the Salar de Uyuni, the world's largest salt flats, during the rainy season in Uyuni, southwest of Bolivia. Credit: AFP Photo
Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota,lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: AFP Photo
Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepare to depart Fort Bragg for the US European Command area of responsibility at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. Credit: AFP Photo
A supporter of Senegal national football team gets his face painted in Dakar. Credit: AFP Photo
Bonhomme Carnaval gestures during the Winter Carnival in Quebec City, Quebec. Credit: Reuters Photo