Karnataka Assembly Polls: Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Bengaluru
UPDATED : May 09 2023, 11:31 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow on May 8 in Bengaluru's Vijayanagar on the last day of campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held on May 10.
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Bengaluru
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Vijayanagar Assembly segment on May 8 as part of the campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. Credit: PTI Photo
Priyanka was accompanied by Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa and his son Priya Krishna, the Congress candidate in the neighbouring Govindarajanagar constituency. Credit: Twitter/@priyankagandhi
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at supporters during a roadshow ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, in Mahadevpura. Credit: PTI Photo
Vadra addressed a series of public meetings and held multiple roadshows in different parts of the State in the last few days. Credit: PTI Photo
Priyanka Gandhi addressed 26 public meetings and road shows in Karnataka as part of the campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections. Credit: Twitter/@priyankagandhi
Today's Horoscope - May 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. Lucky colour: Orange. Lucky number: 9.
Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky colour: Sky-Blue. Lucky number: 3.
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 2.
A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky colour: Chrome: Lucky number: 7.
Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Lucky colour: Mustard Lucky number: 6.
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Lucky number: 5. Lucky colour: Magenta.
Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 5.
Travel will result in new romantic attractions. You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky colour: Silver. Lucky number: 8.
A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Lucky colour: Navy-Blue. Lucky number: 3.
Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another’s opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. Lucky colour: Apricot. Lucky number: 6
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky colour: Opal. Lucky number: 7.
Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky colour: White. Lucky number: 4.
Karnataka Elections 2023 trivia: Some interesting things to know
UPDATED : May 08 2023, 18:23 IST
The Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The term of the current 224-seat Karnataka Assembly gets over on May 24. With just days to go before Karnataka chooses its next government, here we list some cool and interesting trivia.
Karnataka Elections 2023 Trivia: Some interesting trivia to know.
Karnataka has 224 Assembly constituencies. with total number of voters being 5.3 crore. Out of this, 50.3% (2.7 cr) are males and remaining 49.7% (2.6 cr) are females. Credit: DH Photo
Sringeri, a hill town in Chikkamagaluru district, is the smallest constituency. Credit: Special Arrangement
A report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shows that out of 2,586 candidates, 1,087 (42%) are crorepatis. Credit: Getty Images
Out of top 10 richest candidates in Karnataka Elections 2023, six are from the Congress party. Credit: Special Arrangement
The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 is Rs 12.26 crores. Credit: PTI Photo
Nearly 22% (581) of candidates have declared criminal cases against them. Credit: Donald Tong/Pexels
Only 12.6% (326) have completed their PG degrees & above, 30.2% (782) are Graduates and 57.2% (1,478) have other educational qualifications. Credit: Getty Images
Prominent Congress leader Yousuf Shariff aka KGF Babu is the richest candidate in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 with a whopping asset of Rs 1633 crore. He is contesting from the Chickpet Assembly constituency in Bengaluru as an independent candidate. Credit: PTI Photo
The oldest candidate in the 2023 is a powerful Lingayat leader and Congress veteran Shamanur Shivashankarappa. He is 92. Credit: PTI Photo
Kerala tourist boat tragedy: 22 dead, 8 under treatment, rescue operation on
UPDATED : May 08 2023, 19:10 IST
The death toll in the tourist boat accident near the Thooval Theeram beach in Kerala has risen to 22. Eight people were rescued after the boat capsized on Sunday (May 7) evening and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.
Kerala tourist boat tragedy: 22 dead, eight under treatment. Credit: Reuters Photo
Twenty-two people, including women and children, were killed when a tourist boat with more than 30 passengers on board capsized and sank in Kerala. Credit: AFP Photo
The incident happened late Sunday (May 7) in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala's Malappuram district. Rescue operations are going on. Credit: AFP Photo
Dozens of people searched for survivors in and around the stricken vessel during the night, which was partially submerged. Some used ropes to stabilise the vessel while others were in the water, looking for survivors. Credit: PTI Photo
The state's sports and fisheries minister, V Abdurahiman, who was helping to coordinate rescue efforts, said most of the victims were children on school holidays. More than 30 people were believed to be on the vessel at the time of the incident. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rescue operation under way after a boat sank near Thooval Theeram beach at Tanur area of Malappuram district, in Kerala. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 8, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 8, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action .A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically .Lucky colour: Grey. Lucky number: 2.
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky colour: peach Lucky number: 1
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky colour: Mango. Lucky number: 8.
You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky colour: Brown. Lucky number: 6.
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself . Lucky colour: Fuchsia. Lucky number: 3.
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky colour: Bronze. Lucky number: 4.
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky colour: Sea-green. Lucky number: 7.
A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts. Lucky colour: Ivory. Lucky number: 2.
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky colour: Indigo. Lucky number: 5.
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Lucky colour: Grey. Lucky number: 9.
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky colour: Peach. Lucky number: 8.
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky colour: Maroon. Lucky number: 1.