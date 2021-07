With the Covid-19 lockdown relaxed to open up the economy, public places across Bengaluru reopened to the public on Monday (July 5) in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the State government to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Ahead of its reopening, authorities were seen making necessary arrangements at railway stations, malls, temples, mosques, pubs and other public places by spraying sanitisers and placing social distancing markers. Here's a look at the sanitisation efforts.