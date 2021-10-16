Anyone who has ever leapt over a couch to prevent a party balloon from touching the living room floor can now dream of parlaying those skills into a World Cup triumph. Inspired by a series of viral videos and organised by Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique and internet celebrity Ibai Llanos, the inaugural Balloon World Cup took place in Tarragona. Thirty-two countries compete for the title in the first “Balloon World Cup," inspired by a trio of siblings from Oregon and their viral TikTok and Instagram videos that have attracted millions of views.