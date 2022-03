Hundreds of thousands of children have been caught up in the violence that has engulfed Ukraine, forcing them to witness violence, evacuations, abandonment and long fraught journeys to safety since Russia invaded the country last month. The long, exhausting, and inhumanly cruel Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken a toll on all its citizens. The Ukrainian children are safe nowhere, Whether it is bunkers, roads or hospitals, these pictures narrate how life has been inhumanly unfair to them.