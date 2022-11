The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered its 69th day on November 15 and will reach Washim district in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra later in the day. Gandhi started the foot march from Phalegaon in the Hingoli district today morning. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress that started from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, has so far covered 28 districts in six states. It entered Deglur in Maharashtra on November 7 and has now covered Nanded and Hingoli districts in the state. The yatra will cover a distance of 382 km across five districts of Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20. It will pass through 12 states before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir in January after covering a distance of 3,570 km over nearly 150 days.