Makers of the upcoming mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush' unveiled the final trailer at a grand event in Tirupati on June 6. The movie is highly anticipated and is expected to be a grand-scale production with state-of-the-art visual effects and a captivating narrative. The film aims to bring the epic story of 'Ramayana' to life on the big screen and is set to release in multiple languages. Here are some pictures from the 'Adipurush' trailer launch event...