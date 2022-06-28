Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry, the 'Phantom of Bombay House'
Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, the billionaire realtor and industrialist, and Chairman Emeritus of the venerable Shapoorji Pallonji Group passed away at his Mumbai home on June 27, 2022. Here we list some lesser-known facts about the business tycoon who is fondly called the 'Phantom of Bombay House’.
Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry, the 'Phantom of Bombay House'. Credit: Twitter/@RbTandale
Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry was born in Surat on June 1, 1929. He later moved to Mumbai where he did his schooling at the Cathedral & John Connon School. He later went to London to pursue his higher studies. Credit: Reuters Photo
After completing his studies, he joined his dad in his business and took the company to newer heights. He successfully controlled the construction empire that operates across India, West Asia and Africa. Credit: Facebook/officialPallonjiMistryTycoon
His company has built some of Mumbai’s famous landmarks such as the Reserve Bank of India office, The Taj Mahal Palace and Towers, the Oberoi Hotel, and many residential properties. Credit: PTI Photo
With an estimated wealth of approx. US $19 billion, Mistry is the richest ‘Irish’ person and one of the richest people in India. Pallonji was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution as an industrialist in developing India. Credit: PIB Photo
With an 18.4% stake in Tata Group, he was the largest individual shareholder in India’s largest private conglomerate. Credit: Facebook/officialPallonjiMistryTycoon
Not many know that his company was one of the financers of the Bollywood film Mughal-e-Azam (1960). Credit: IMDB
Pallonji Shapoorji was known as the ‘Phantom of Bombay House’ as he is hardly seen or heard in the public space. Credit: Twitter/teamnegotium
Pallonji Mistry was an ardent lover of cars and has spent his money on swanky cars like Range Rover, Jaguar and Mercedes. He has several luxurious cars parked in his garage. Credit: Pexels/Mike B
In 2003, Mistry gave up his Indian citizenship to become an Irish citizen based on his marriage to an Irish-born national, Pat Perin Dubash. Credit: Taken from the book, ‘Enduring Legacy-Parsis of the 20th Century’
