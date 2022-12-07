MCD Election Results 2022: AAP secures big win with 134 seats, ousts BJP
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday won the battle for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), ending the 15-year-rule of the BJP. The AAP won 134 wards out of 250 and as the result was announced, scores of party workers started celebrating AAP's win at the MCD.
AAP candidate from the Inder Puri ward Jyoti Gautam celebrates her win with supporters outside a counting centre for the MCD elections at Patel Nagar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP supporters celebrate Delhi MCD election results at Patel Nagar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP supporters celebrate MCD election results at the party head office, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP leader and the lone transgender candidate Bobi flashes victory sign after winning from the Sultanpuri-A ward of MCD, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP supporters celebrate outside a counting centre at Gole Market, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP supporters during celebrations after party crossed the majority mark in the MCD polls, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Aam Admi Party workers celebrate Delhi MCD election results at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Vashi in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
A child dressed as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes part in the celebrations of AAP's victory in the MCD polls, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP supporters celebrate their party's win at the the MCD elections, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP candidate Ankush Narang celebrates his win from the Ranjeet Nagar ward, outside a counting centre at Gole Market, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP supporters chant slogans as they celebrate their party's win at the MCD elections, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Aam Admi Party workers celebrate Delhi MCD election results at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Vashi in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
