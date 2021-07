For Agnes Keleti, the oldest living Olympic champion, the fondest memory of her remarkable 100 years is simply that she has lived through it all. Born as Agnes Klein in 1921, Agnes Keleti had her illustrious career interrupted by World War II and the subsequent cancellation of the 1940 and 1944 Olympics. The Holocaust survivor and winner of 10 Olympic medals, Agnes is still considered one of the most successful Jewish Olympic athletes of all time.