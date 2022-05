Known for celebrities in over-the-top outfits, the Met Gala returned to its traditional date of the first Monday in May, just eight months after 2021's pandemic-delayed event in September. The event, a fundraiser for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, has been dubbed the Oscars of the East Coast. This year's A-list guests were seen acing the fashion game in "gilded glamour." Here we take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities.