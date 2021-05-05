Mexico city metro overpass collapse kills 13, injures dozens
An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised a full investigation, which raised questions about construction standards on a network used by millions every day. Carriages were seen hanging from the metro overpass in the south of the capital in a tangle of twisted cables with the ends pointing towards the ground in a V-shape.
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico. Credit: Reuters
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico. Credit: May
Emergency workers move an injured person on a stretcher at the site of a train accident after an elevated metro line collapsed in Mexico. Credit: AFP
Police officers stand guard near the accident site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico. Credit: Reuters
People take part in a march to protest against the government after an accident where an overpass of the metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
Demonstrators take to the streets to protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota. Credit: Reuters Photo
A young Indigenous priest (C) surrounded by his clansmen during a festival at a village in Chishang township, Taitung county. Credit: AFP Photo
Fumie Takino, 89, founder of a senior cheer squad called Japan Pom Pom, and other members pose for commemorative photos before filming a dance routine for an online performance in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Historical T-34 tanks are seen on a bridge, with St. Basil’s Cathedral behind, after a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Muslim women pray in the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Dam Square is pictured during a ceremony marking the National Remembrance Day held without audience due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Amsterdam on May 4, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
