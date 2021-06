Iconic sprinter Milkha Singh was cremated with full state honours in Chandigarh, marking the end of an era in which his pioneering accomplishments on the track galvanised a newly independent India. Milkha, who was 91, was bid a tearful adieu in the presence of his family members and several dignitaries, including sports minister Kiren Rijiju. 'The Flying Sikh', as he was fondly called, passed away on June 18 night due to COVID-19 related complications.