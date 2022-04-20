After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bulldozers were deployed in the capital to raze illegal constructions. A demolition drive was carried out by the municipal corporation against the alleged encroachers in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where communal clashes broke out on Hanuman Jayanti. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had ordered status quo on the demolition drive. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana.