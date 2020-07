Looking to move away from traffic and congestion and start your new working-from-home life in a roomier house in a leafy area? You might get paid to do so. As the coronavirus pandemic boosts remote working and interest in suburban living around the globe, some places are offering incentives for people to move in, seeking to tackle dwindling populations and drive growth. Here are seven local administrations offering a mix of peaceful streets, picturesque views, low living costs - and money to people moving there: