Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours, put on high alert
Mumbai is put on a high alert as the city received 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kph. All major roads are struggling with traffic snarls, and the operations of local trains are also disrupted due to incessant rainfall. The government has announced that all schools in the city will remain shut for safety reasons.
- 1 /10
Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours, put on high alert. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /10
India's financial capital Mumbai witnessed an average 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours throwing normal life out of gear. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs along with strong winds over the next day and issued a high alert. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
The heavy downpour on Wednesday (July 19) caused water-logging in many low-lying areas and affected local train services. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Heavy rains and wind also uprooted trees causing damage to vehicles in some areas. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
A commuter rides through a pothole-ridden road in Juinagar after monsoon rainfall in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Powai Lake overflows due to heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
A young woman crosses the road amid monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
A traffic police personnel manages traffic during monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Commuters riding through rain in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
