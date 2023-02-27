Nagaland & Meghalaya Assembly Elections: People queue to cast their vote
From first-time voters to senior citizens and politicians, people in Nagaland and Meghalaya, on February 27, stood in queues to exercise their franchise.
In a bid to encourage a robust turnout and voting, the first five early voters were felicitated and presented with mementoes. The polling process was largely peaceful and saw a decent voter turnout. Take a look at the pictures...
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma waits in a queue to cast his vote at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Tura in the West Garo Hills district. Credit: PTI Photo
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Barnihat in Ri Bhoi. Credit: PTI Photo
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Nagaland Assembly elections, in Wokha district. Credit: Twitter/@ceonagaland
First time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi district. Credit: PTI Photo
An elderly voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, in Ri Bhoi. Credit: PTI Photo
An elderly voter and first-time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections. Credit: PTI Photo
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, in Ri Bhoi. Credit: PTI Photo
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Nagaland Assembly elections. Credit: Twitter/@ceonagaland
Voters wait in queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Tura in West Garo Hills district. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, February 27, 2023: Best photos from around the world
A costumed reveller lights a flare during a procession marking a traditional carnival celebration in the city of Amfissa, central Greece, on February 25, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Israelis take part in ongoing protests against controversial legal reforms being touted by the country's hard-right government, in Tel Aviv on February 25, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A worshipper rejoices during celebrations after a peaceful voting day at the Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, on February 26, 2023, the day after Nigeria's presidential and general election. Credit: AFP Photo
A Ukrainian serviceman embraces his wife as she arrives from Kyiv at the train station in Kramatorsk on February 26, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
A model presents a creation for Annakiki on February 26, 2023 during the Fall-Winter 2023-2024 Women's Collections as part of the Fashion Week in Milan. Credit: AFP Photo
Police fire tear gas to disperse activists of the opposition National People’s Power (NPP) party during a protest held to urge the government to hold local council election as scheduled in Colombo on February 26, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (2L) heads home the opening goal of the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 26, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Australia's captain Meg Lanning (C) holds the trophy with her teammates after they won the final T20 women's World Cup cricket match against South Africa at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 26, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A sneak peek into Karnataka’s newly inaugurated Shivamogga airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an airport with a lotus-shaped terminal in Karnataka on February 27. The greenfield domestic airport is located at Sogane in Shivamogga district and has been constructed under the Centre's UDAN scheme aimed to make air travel affordable to all.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal on February 27. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP
Built on 775 acres, the airport is named after Kannada poet Kuvempu and was inaugurated on the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP
The new airport has been developed at a cost of around 450 crore. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP
Reportedly, the passenger terminal building can handle around 3600 passengers in a day. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP
The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka. This is Modi's 5th visit this year to poll-bound Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP
Today's Horoscope – February 27, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 3.
Taurus: Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good-much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Lucky Colour: Lime Yellow. Lucky Number: 8.
Gemini: Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 2.
Cancer: Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 5.
Leo: A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 6.
Virgo: A lucky phase for finance. Benefits or gains from abroad indicated. Travel and long voyages on the cards. Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be. Lucky Colour: Sapphire. Lucky Number: 7.
Libra: Your boss is generous with his praise, and not all your colleagues are happy. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 4.
Scorpio: Love life hectic, with your partner demanding a lot from you. Good time for creative work. Confronting your emotions today changes everything. Equilibrium in your romantic life is likely if you treat your partner well. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 9.
Sagittarius: Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Relationships with children will improve . You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 3.
Capricorn: Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Lucky Number: 1.
Aquarius: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. Also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 5.
Pisces: A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Lucky Colour: Pista. Lucky Number: 2.
Sisodia-CBI Saga: AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office
The Delhi Police on Sunday (Feb. 26) detained over 50 AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai for staging a protest near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Headquarters in New Delhi.
Soon after the CBI started questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged excise policy scam on Sunday, the city police detained as many as 50 workers and leaders of the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP). Credit: PTI Photo
Reportedly, Delhi Police detained over 50 AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai. Credit: PTI Photo
The AAP workers had gathered outside CBI's headquarters to show their strength in support of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo
Shortly before arriving at the CBI office for questioning in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Rajghat to offer prayers. Credit: PTI Photo
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has imposed CrPC 144 in and around areas of CBI headquarters to avoid unwanted gathering and to ensure law and order situations. Credit: PTI Photo
Deputy CM Sisodia's supporters and AAP workers outside Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo