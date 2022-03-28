Namit Malhotra, A R Rahman and Gulzar: Indians who made the country proud at the Oscars
The Oscars 2022 didn't really give Indians much to cheer about as Writing With Fire, which was nominated in the 'Best Documentary Feature' category, failed to win the award. DNEG, VFX & Animation Studio's CEO Namit Malhotra, however, made headlines as he joined the list of Indians who made the nation proud at the global level with their splendid works in the field of showbiz. Namit's company bagged an Oscar for 'Best Visual Effects' for its work in the Hollywood film 'Dune'. The event has always had a strong association with the country as quite some artists from India have been honoured at the Academy Awards over the years. Here is a look at these individuals who made the nation proud.
Namit Malhotra, A R Rahman and Gulzar: Indians who have made the country proud at the Oscars. Credit: AFP Photo
DNEG, VFX & Animation Studio led by CEO Namit Malhotra won the 'Best Visual Effects' award at the 94th Academy Awards category for the Hollywood film Dune. Credit: Special Arrangement
Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, the first Indian to win an Oscar, took home the award for her work in 'Gandhi'. Credit: Bettmann Archive
Ace filmmaker Satyajit Ray received an Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in 1992. Credit: AFP Photo
In 2009, AR Rahman scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian to win two Academy Awards. This happened because of his work in the movie 'Slumdog Millionaire', directed by Danny Boyle. Credit: Prasar Bharati
Veteran lyricist Gulzar won the Oscar for Best Original Song for 'Jai Ho' from the film 'Slumdog Millionaire'. Credit: Prasar Bharati
Resul Pookutty, Ian Tapp and Richard Pryke won the award of Best Sound Mixing at the 81st Academy Awards for their work on 'Slumdog Millionaire'. Credit: Prasar Bharati
