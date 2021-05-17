Narada Scam: TMC supporters storm CBI office after the detention of its ministers
Hundreds of TMC supporters gathered outside the CBI office on May 17 as they staged a protest against the arrest of senior West Bengal ministers and others in connection with the Narada sting operation case.
(Image Credit: PTI)
Narada Scam: TMC supporters storm CBI office after detention of its ministers
Earlier in the day, Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC legislator Madan Mitra and former minister Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the central agency in connection with the Narada sting case in which politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera.
A large posse of CRPF personnel barricaded the central government office complex in Nizam Palace, where the CBI office is located. Kolkata Police personnel were also present there in large numbers.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the CBI office after the detention. Family members of the arrested leaders, including the daughter of Hakim, son of Mitra and Chatterjee's wife also went to the CBI office.
