Narendra Modi turns 71: A look at 10 key decisions that redefined India
UPDATED : Sep 17 2021, 10:48 IST
Narendra Modi | India News | Indian Politics | Demonetisation | GST | Article 370 | Jammu and Kashmir | Balakot | Swachh Bharat | CAA | farm laws | Triple Talaq | FDI | Ayushman Bharat |
As Narendra Modi turns 71 today, here's a look at 10 decisions during his seven-year spell as PM — from Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act — that redefined India in more ways than one.
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan | One of the very first schemes introduced by PM Modi as soon as he came to power in 2014, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan brought about a shift in attitude toward people's perception of cleanliness. Credit: PTI File Photo
Demonetisation | The Narendra Modi government's decision on November 8, 2016 that demonetised the existing Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and introduce a new Rs 500 note and a new denomination Rs 2,000 — touted as a move to weed out black money and trigger a shift towards digital currency — dented thousands of individuals and businesses, with the memory of long lines outside ATMs still fresh. Credit: Reuters File Photo
Goods and Services Tax (GST) | Launched on July 1, 2017, the GST Act changed the face of taxation in India and was described as one of the biggest fiscal reforms since the liberalisation of the economy in 1991. GST today is a bone of contention between the Centre and states, with many states yet to be given their GST dues. Credit: iStock Photo
Criminalising triple talaq | One of the Modi government's poll planks in both 2014 and 2019, the practice of triple talaq — a means of instant divorce practiced among some Muslim men by uttering/writing 'talaq' thrice — was criminalised on August 1, 2019. Last month, the Centre announced that it would observe August 1 as 'Muslim Women Rights Day' to commemorate the passage of the Bill. Credit: PTI File Photo
Balakot air strike | In response to an attack on 40 CRPF jawans by JeM suicide bombers on February 14, 2019, India under the Modi government is said to have targeted terror camps in Pakistan by means of an air strike on February 26 that year. Credit: Reuters File Photo
Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) | The passage of the CAA on December 11, 2019, was met with widespread protests across India, with many terming the move that granted citizenship on certain conditions to only certain minorities from Muslim-majority nations neighbouring India as discriminatory | Credit: DH File Photo/Pushkar V
Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir | The Modi government fulfilled another one of its poll promises on August 5,2019 when it ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status and statehood by abrogating Article 370 in Parliament. The government said that the move would help a number of Kashmiri Pandits living elsewhere — some as refugees — return to their homeland. The abrogation of Article 370 also saw the Union Territory split into two — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh | Credit: AFP File Photo
Farm Laws | The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha last year passed three new contentious farm laws, which triggered one of India's biggest protests, largely concentrated around the borders of New Delhi. The protests, which began on October 26, are still under way, with popular farmer organisations like the SKM and BKU organising large 'Kisan Mahapanchayats', which has the BJP government worried. Credit: PTI Photo
100% FDI in telecom | Among the most recent decisions made by the Modi government, allowing of 100% FDI into the telecom sector has given it the jolt needed to revive a slowly dying industry with only two to three major players. Credit: iStock Photo
Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) | The PM-JAY or Ayushman Bharat Yojana launched by the Modi government in September 2018 was a one-of-its-kind central healthcare policy that aimed to provide free access to healthcare to India's poor. Credit: PTI File Photo
