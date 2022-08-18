NASA's giant moon rocket emerges for its grand debut launch
NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, began an hours-long crawl to its launchpad ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight this month.
- 1 /10
NASA's giant moon rocket emerges for its grand debut launch Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /10
NASA’s big moon rocket rolled out to the launchpad for the third time — and it actually is slated to launch to the moon. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
For the past month and a half, the Space Launch System rocket, which is the most powerful since the Saturn V that took astronauts to the moon in the 1960s and 1970s, has been parked in a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
There, technicians have been getting the rocket ready for its maiden flight, which could occur in two weeks. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
The rollout from the building to the launchpad had been scheduled for Thursday (Aug. 18), but NASA preponed and moved it up to (Aug. 16) evening. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
Bigger in area than a baseball infield and able to carry up to 18 million pounds, it moves at a speed up to 1 mph over a gravel path to the launch site. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
This all leads to the launch of NASA’s Artemis I mission, an uncrewed test of the giant rocket and the Orion spacecraft where astronauts will one day sit. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
Orion is a capsule designed to carry astronauts on space voyages lasting up to a few weeks. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
The Space Launch System and Orion are two of the core components of NASA’s plans to return astronauts to the surface of the moon in the coming years. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the United States. Credit: AP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, August 18, 2022: Best shots from the world
- 1 /6
Rescuers work at the site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
Hundreds of families on New Zealand's South Island were forced to leave their homes on August 18 after flooding forced a state of emergency to be declared in three regions. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Smoke bilows from a forest behind houses during a wildfire at Orjais in Covilha. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Candles and flowers are laid in front of a building following the murder of a young 27-year-old Afghan man on August 14, shot dead after protesting against urban dirt-bike riding on the sidewalk, in Colmar, northeastern France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Villagers protest holding burnt iron roof plates with signs following a fire that destroyed Sagaing village, Myanmar. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
People relocated from the low lying areas near Yamuna river overflowed due to monsoon rains collect water from a municipal tanker in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - August 18, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - August 18, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today. Lucky Numbers: 7. Lucky Colour: Pink
- 3 /13
Taurus | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere: gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 3
- 4 /13
Gemini | Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk. Mars activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 2
- 5 /13
Cancer | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 5
- 6 /13
Leo | Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 6
- 7 /13
Virgo | Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 8
- 8 /13
Libra | You may want to take another look at an investment you are about to make. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you! Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 4
- 9 /13
Scorpio | This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. You can make major accomplishments on a business tour. Your ideas are good but ensure that they are realistic and practical. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 9
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up. Now don’t interfere in other people’s affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 3
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Financial matters are emphasised. Increase in your financial status – either through your effort or someone close to you. Finances may be good, but hangers-on will be more. Don’t be eager to part with your cash. Lucky Colour: Coffee Brown. Lucky Number: 6
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Working environment conducive. An office romance could blossom and social events connected with colleagues on the agenda. A good time to think of growth in the company, albeit a lateral one. Lucky Colour: Sea-green. Lucky Number: 2
- 13 /13
Pisces | Travel plans get off to a big start. Travel could help you meet important people, work-wise and for matters of the heart. Your significant other could be demanding. A good time for career plans. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number:5
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Heavy rain causes flood-like situation in parts of Gujarat; See pics
Heavy rain lashed different parts of Gujarat with the Tapi, Banaskantha and Valsad districts receiving over 100 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours. Amid the heavy rain, the department issued an orange alert in eight districts and a yellow alert in seven districts of Gujarat on August 17.
- 1 /6
Heavy rain causes flood-like situation in parts of Gujarat; See pics
- 2 /6
Heavy rains lashed parts of north and south Gujarat with the Tapi, Banaskantha and Valsad districts receiving over 100 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
A downpour in Ahmedabad city in the evening caused waterlogging, slowing down the traffic. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Sardar Sarovar dam in Narmada district caused its level to rise to 134.65 metres around 8 pm, below the full reservoir level of 138.68 metres, officials said. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
More than 30 tehsils received over 50 mm of rainfall during the day, mainly in the districts of Tapi, Banaskantha, Valsad, Chhota Udepur, Navsari, Mehsana, Dang, Aravalli, Surat, Mahisagar and Patan, said a release issued by the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC). Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /6
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall in most parts of Gujarat in the next 24 hours with 'heavy to heavy rainfall' in isolated areas and `extremely heavy' rainfall in some districts of south and north Gujarat regions, Saurashtra and Kutch till August 18 morning. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Countries banned by FIFA over third-party influence
The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) created furore after taking the decision to ban the All India Football Federation (AIFF) over its third-party interference. Well, India isn’t the only country to face the ban by FIFA. Here's a list of some countries that have also been sanctioned by FIFA due to third-party interference.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Countries banned by FIFA over third-party influence
- 2 /9
India (2022): FIFA suspended India for 'undue influence from third parties' and said the U-17 Women's World Cup 'cannot currently be held in India as planned'. This is the first time the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year history, with the apex body saying there have been 'flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes'. Credit: Twitter/IndianFootball
- 3 /9
Kenya (2022): Football Kenya Federation (FKF) faced sanctions from FIFA in February 2022 after Kenyan Sports Ministry decided to appoint a caretaker board to run the football federation. Credit: Twitter/Football Kenya
- 4 /9
Pakistan (2017 and 2021): Pakistan faced a ban from FIFA on two occasions, 2017 and 2021 respectively after their officers were controlled by a third party. The ban was lifted by FIFA in July 2022. Credit: Twitter/PakstniFtballer
- 5 /9
Kuwait (2015): Kuwait Football Association (KuwaitFA) faced a ban in 2015 after FIFA found out that Kuwait's administration was meddling in the work of the football associations present in the country. Credit: Twitter/KuwaitFA
- 6 /9
Indonesia (2015): FIFA imposed a ban on Indonesia after its government abolished the Football Association in 2015 and replaced it with its own committee. Credit: Twitter/footballinanews
- 7 /9
Guatemala (2016): FIFA decided to ban Guatemala in October 2016 after the Directors of the Football Federation declined to recognize the committee saying it is against the country’s laws. It took two years for Gautamela to lift the ban. Credit: Twitter/fedefutoficial
- 8 /9
Nigeria (2014): FIFA banned Nigeria in 2014 after the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) decided to sack the executive committee and a Nigerian court summoned a civil servant to run the Federation after a poor performance by the team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Credit: Twitter/thenff
- 9 /9
Iraq (2008): Iraq faced suspension by FIFA in 2008 ahead of their World Cup qualifier of 2010 against Australia. The decision was taken after the Iraq government dissolved their National Olympic Committee and national sports federations. Credit: Iraqi Football Association