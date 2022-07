Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other political leaders visited Droupadi Murmu's temporary residence in New Delhi and congratulated her on being elected as the 15th President of India. Murmu will be India's first tribal President. She defeated Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided contest and will take oath on July 25, 2022.