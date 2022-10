Maha Ashtami, also known as Ashtami or Durga Ashtami, is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of Navratri and Durga Puja festivities. The day saw several politicians offering special pujas, visiting shrines and Durga Pandals and paying obeisance to the goddess. Here are some pictures of politicians celebrating Maha Ashtami during the ongoing Navaratri festivities.