As you near 40, your body starts throwing symptoms as the hormones in the body decline by 10-15%. For this, one might find it hard to sleep, hard to lose weight, get brain fog, irritation, anxious, have low libido, lack of motivation to work. One should start working towards these symptoms and make the necessary lifestyle changes. Here we list out some easy and key changes in the diet, suggested by Clinic Dermatech, that will help in improving quality of living throughout the life course.