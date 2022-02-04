Nearing 40? You should add these in your diet for a healthy life
As you near 40, your body starts throwing symptoms as the hormones in the body decline by 10-15%. For this, one might find it hard to sleep, hard to lose weight, get brain fog, irritation, anxious, have low libido, lack of motivation to work. One should start working towards these symptoms and make the necessary lifestyle changes. Here we list out some easy and key changes in the diet, suggested by Clinic Dermatech, that will help in improving quality of living throughout the life course.
- 1 /11
Nearing 40? You should add these in your diet for a healthy life
- 2 /11
Include a variety of vegetables in the diet, including green, red, and orange, beans and peas, starchy and non-starchy. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /11
Adding vitamin C-rich foods can help regenerate skin cells, reduce wrinkles and fight against ultraviolet aging of your skin when exposed to sunlight. Credit: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska
- 4 /11
Include whole grains in your daily diet which provides fiber and aid in controlling fat gain. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /11
Stick to fat-free or low-fat dairy. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /11
Have protein-rich meal as this will help in improving muscle mass and results in better metabolism. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /11
Have the meals on proper time so as to reduce the meal gap and avoid digestive issues. Credit: Pexels/Ella Olsson
- 8 /11
Dark chocolates are high in antioxidants and may also aid in reducing inflammation levels in the body. Credit: Getty Images
- 9 /11
Drink plenty of water to keep your body well hydrated and help in flushing out the toxins. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 10 /11
Add Red bell peppers to your meals as these are loaded with antioxidants which reign supreme when it comes to anti-ageing. Credit: Pexels/Evgeniy Alekseyev
- 11 /11
Include functional foods like pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds in the everyday diet. These are rich in nutrients known to support weight loss, such as fiber, protein, and unsaturated fatty acids. Credit: Getty Images
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | 10 best thrillers on Netflix from around the globe
While all are eagerly waiting for upcoming thrillers Looop Lapeta (Feb 4) and The Fame Game (on Feb 25), Netflix is known for bringing some of the thrilling and nail-biting stories from around the world. Here we list some of the thrillers that one can enjoy on Netflix.
- 1 /11
In Pics | 10 best thrillers on Netflix from around the globe
- 2 /11
All of Us Are Dead: A high school becomes the epicentre of a zombie virus outbreak. This Korean thriller has it all: brave characters, a frightening zombie virus, and crazy cliffhangers that will keep you wanting for more! Credit: Netflix
- 3 /11
Doctor: A military doctor embarks on a journey to track down his former fiancé's kidnapped niece, and how a twist in the tale leads him to an even larger mission. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and a host to mesmeriSing music and excellent artists, this intriguing Tamil film and entertaining thriller must be added to your watchlist! Credit: Netflix
- 4 /11
Kurup: Based on a true story, starring Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the role of Sukumara Kurup, a criminal on the run after committing a heinous crime, this film is sure to keep you glued to your seat. Credit: Netflix
- 5 /11
Haseen Dillruba: Under investigation as a suspect in her husband’s murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth. This is a masterfully crafted crime thriller that strikes all the right notes and refuses to dial down the tension for even a single second. Credit: Netflix
- 6 /11
Money Heist: One of the best series ever, this Spanish hit will immerse you in the twisted world of a robbery gone wild with characters that you’ll love. Credit: Netflix
- 7 /11
Ozark: Financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) is on the move with his wife Wendy (Laura Linneyand) and their two children after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, forcing him to take unusual steps to keep his family safe. This is a masterfully crafted crime thriller that keeps you glued to the seat. Credit: Netflix
- 8 /11
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: In this pulpy Hindi thriller, a romantic simpleton, Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin) becomes an object of desire for Purva (Anchal Singh), a powerful politician’s daughter who will go to any lengths to get him. Pushing him down a dark and risky path to reclaim his life and love Shikha (Shweta Tripathi Sharma). Credit: Netflix
- 9 /11
Dhamaka: When a cynical ex-TV news anchor (Kartik Aaryan) gets an alarming call on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback — but it may cost him his conscience. Credit: Netflix
- 10 /11
Shutter Island: Two US marshals' (Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo) troubling visions compromise investigation into the disappearance of a patient from a hospital for the criminally insane at an island. Credit: Netflix
- 11 /11
Run: Desiring freedom after years of isolated medical care, teenager Chloe suspects her mother might be holding her back — and harboring sinister secrets. Credit: Netflix
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Olympic Winter Games bring in hefty sum for the IOC
Winter Olympics, overshadowed by rights concerns and Covid scare, will officially began in Beijing on February 4 with an opening ceremony at the "Bird's Nest" stadium with no spectators. While tourism and local businesses have taken a massive hit, International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to make good money at the Winter Games with the TV rights, which has only gotten bigger over the years. Here we take a look at the revenue collection at Winter Games by the International Olympic Committee over the years.
- 1 /7
In Pics| Olympic Winter Games bring in billions for the IOC
- 2 /7
1| Pyeongchang 2018| Revenue from TV rights and Ticker Sales - $1.58 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
2| Sochi 2014| Revenue from TV rights and Ticker Sales - $1.49-$1.58 billion. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
3| Vancouver 2010| Revenue from TV rights and Ticker Sales - $1.49 - $1.53 billion. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
4| Turin 2006| Revenue from TV rights and Ticker Sales - $0.92 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
5| Salt Lake City 2002| Revenue from TV rights and Ticker Sales - $0.92 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
6| Nagano 1998| Revenue from TV rights and Ticker Sales - $0.59 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, Feb 4, 2022: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /6
Georgia's Morisi Kvitelashvili competes in the men's single skating short program of the figure skating team event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
People wave Chinese national flags and Beijing 2022 Olympic flags at the Summer Palace on the third day of the torch relay in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Omar Menchaca collects plastic from the Xochimilco canals in Mexico City. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Border Patrol agents detain a group of migrants near the border wall, after they entered the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, border with El Paso, Texas, US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Slovakia's Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok speaks during a signing ceremony with Slovakia's Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad (not pictured), and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), at the State Department, in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
A woman watches from a viewpoint after a winter storm in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - February 4, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - February 4, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Plum Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little. Lucky Colour: Chrome Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You seem to be running out of words to express your feelings. A wedding possible in the family. Life is good, if you are willing to overlook a few foibles from your partner. Lucky Colour: Onyx Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Emotionally you won't see things accurately. Your boss is cranky today. Avoid long trips. Your leadership attitude could be mistaken for high-handedness, so keep a low profile today. Lucky Colour: Sea-green Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Home and family matters will come into focus –renovation, gardening, or simply doing up your home will interest you. Cash flow seems adequate, so if you want to go on a spending spree – why not? Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo