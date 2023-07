The month of June is celebrated across the world as 'Pride Month' to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. The month celebrates the Queer community’s history of struggle and resilience for acceptance and equal rights. On this occasion, actor Neha Dhupia and her creative team lent their support to the community by curating a special photoshoot which showcased Neha donning outfits designed to celebrate love and unity. Take a look.