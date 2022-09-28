New Delhi Railway Station to get a makeover: Here's how it will look
The New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) has been identified for redevelopment under the Hybrid Built-Operate-Transfer model. The railway station will have one of the biggest domes above the roof plaza built at any station in the world. Here's a peek into the redevelopment plan for NDLS.
With the aim to provide enhanced facilities, New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) has been identified for redevelopment under the Hybrid Built-Operate-Transfer model. Credit: PMO
The government has approved the redevelopment of the New Delhi railway station. It will have one of the biggest domes above the roof plaza built at any station in the world. Credit: PMO
The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 10,000 crore for the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station along with Ahmedabad and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said. Credit: PMO
While the tender for 47 stations is out, work is underway at 32 stations, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, adding that the target is to complete the redevelopment of the New Delhi station in three-and-a-half years. Credit: PMO
The railway minister said the design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities. Credit: PMO
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 5 Films that prove he is an actor par excellence
Ranbir Kapoor, who is enjoying the success of Brahmastra, is one of the finest actors in showbiz and is one of the most bankable star in Bollywood. On September 28, as he turns a year older, here is a look at some powerful performances of him that prove he is here to rule!!!
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (2022): Billed as a trilogy, the first instalment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While the movie received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many praised Ranbir Kapoor's acting and Ayan Mukerji's director. In the movie Ranbir plays a DJ named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Alia Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sanju (2018): Sanju a biopic of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year and received rave reviews from viewers and critics alike. Ranbir essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt and the film essayed the difficult chapters of Baba's life and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. Ranbir did full justice to the role, leaving fans asking for more. Credit: Special Arrangement
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016): Directed by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featured Ranbir in the role of a young man who becomes a musical sensation after the death of a close friend. The romantic drama struck a chord with its lifting soundtrack and engaging narrative, emerging as a big hit at the box office. Credit: Special Arrangement
Barfi (2012): Helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Basu, Barfi was a romantic comedy that revolved around the exploits of a differently-abled young man. The film was selected as India's entry to the Oscars but failed to make the cut. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rockstar (2011) A musical-drama, Rockstar revolved around the romantic journey of a musician and clicked with the 'Gen Y' audience because of its relatable storyline and impressive soundtrack. Credit: Special Arrangement
News in Pics, Sept 28, 2022: Best photos from the world
Men work boarding up a shop window as Hurricane Ian spins toward the state carrying high winds, torrential rains and a powerful storm surge, in Port Charlotte, Florida. Credit: Reuters photo
A photograph taken on September 27, 2022, shows a heavily damaged house in the recently liberated village of Vysokopillya, Kherson region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
A fire is seen at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv. Credit: Reuters photo
Workers erect a structure as the city prepares to open an emergency center to process and temporarily house adult migrants arriving by bus to New York from Texas in Orchard Beach Park in the Bronx borough of New York City. Credit: Reuters photo
View of a towel with the image of Brazilian former President (2003-2010) and presidential candidate for the leftist Workers Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
Residents walk towards their homes as construction crews clean up destroyed buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Burnt Islands, Newfoundland, Canada. Credit: Reuters photo
View of the sunset in Havana, on September 27, 2022 after the passage of Hurricane Ian. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - September 28, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 1.
Taurus: Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 7.
Leo: A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence, Romantic ties and financial status developed through overseas contacts. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 6.
Virgo: Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 5.
Libra: Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio: Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 2.
Sagittarius: Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Numbers: 9.
Capricorn: A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive, Withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more to friends and colleagues. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 4.
Aquarius: A friend could be a secret admirer as well. If you stop blowing your own trumpet, it becomes evident. Your analytical skills and logical approach are not going to help in matters of the heart. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 7.
Pisces: Holiday plans need working out, while an old foe turns friend. Shopping proves therapeutic! There is a valid reason for everything that happens today although it may not become clear for quite some time. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 6.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Mahsa Amini's death: Women protest by cutting their hair, burning hijabs
The worldwide protests challenging Iran’s authoritarian leadership continue to grab headlines with more people joining the protest. In Iran, Turkey, Germany and Canada, women continue their protest by cutting their hair and burning hijabs in solidarity with Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini. The protest shows no sign of abating, and neither did the harsh government effort to suppress them despite international condemnation. Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman, had died in the custody of Iran’s morality police, days after being arrested for failing to cover her hair modestly enough.
The nationwide protests challenging Iran’s authoritarian leadership enter their 10th day and show no sign of slowing down. Credit: Reuters Photo
Tossing headscarves into bonfires, dancing bareheaded before security agents, young women have been at the forefront of these demonstrations, supplying the defining images of defiance. Credit: Reuters Photo
Iranian women had participated in protests against the clerical establishment before, but never before had they been the spark, leaders and foot soldiers all at once. Reportedly, more than two dozen have been arrested, and several female protesters have been killed. Credit: Reuters Photo
It was a female journalist, Niloufar Hamedi of Shargh, an Iranian daily, who first brought Amini’s story to light. Hamdei was arrested last week and is being held in solitary confinement at Evin prison, according to her colleagues. Credit: Reuters Photo
Mariam, 34, an artist in northern Manzadaran province, said she and her friends had not only burned their scarves, they had cut their long hair and shaved their heads. Credit: Reuters Photo
Two years after Muslim clerics seized power in the 1979 revolution, they required women in government offices to wear the headscarf, then all women and girls older than 9, justifying it with Sharia law. The hijab, they proclaimed, would protect female chastity and honour. Credit: Reuters Photo
But it has also become a weak point for the regime, symbolizing social restrictions that men and women alike chafe at — and flout behind closed doors. Credit: AFP Photo
A demonstrator cuts hair during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
A demonstrator cuts hair during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman cuts her hair during a protest over the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in Iran, in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli, northeastern Syria. Credit: Reuters Photo
A UGC video shows Iranian women protesting in a street in the central city of Yazd. Credit: ESN/AFP Photo