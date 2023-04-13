News in Pics, Apr 13: Best photos from the world
A woman sets off on her zipline over a superbloom of wildflowers at Skull Canyon Ziplines in Corona, California on April 11, 2023. - People are flocking to state parks for a glimpse of a spectacular superbloom following a historically wet winter. Credit: AFP Photo
Revellers take part in a water fight on Khao San road on the eve of Thai New Year, locally known as Songkran, in Bangkok on April 12, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Pope Francis protects his face from the sun at the start of the weekly general audience on April 12, 2023 at St. Peter's square in The Vatican. Credit: AFP Photo
A general view showing buildings shrouded by dusty air in Seoul on April 12, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Children walk past plastic and other debris washed ashore at Kedonganan Beach, Badung regency, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on April 12, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope – April 13, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope – April 13, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. Colour: Purple | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Colour: Ivory Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea .Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Colour: Beige | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A change of job seems to be the order, and you are raring to go. Send out applications and attend interviews. A picnic puts the zip in a new relationship, and both of you are finding new facets about each other that you find very pleasing. Colour: pink Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns. Colour: Red | Number:4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You are feeling overly sentimental and emotional to get much work done today. Channelize your energy into your work or rather than into your emotional life today. Money issues have to be sorted out. Colour: Maroon | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Travel plans look exciting and will provide you with the kind of mental stimulation that your restless heart is looking for. Colour: Amber | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | This is not the day to be extravagant. Or make big donations – just see to your own needs first, before you turn philanthropic. Not everyone will be pleased with your plans. Investments plans bear fruit in a while. Colour: Honey | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Today a confrontation with an authority female figure could escalate out of control and could end up as a screaming match So be wary today, and measure your words carefully before you speak. By the end of the day the matter or issue will find a resolution. Colour: Tan | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Colour: Aqua-green | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Colour: Ash | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. Colour: Yellow | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, April 12, 2023: Best photos from the world
Ukrainian soldiers perform a rifle volley salute during a funeral ceremony in the town of Brovary, outside of Kyiv, on April 11, 2023, for the late Ukrainian serviceman Kostiantyn Starovytskyi, Kyiv's Opera conductor, killed in Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman walks past Cherry blossoms in bloom around the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park, New York May 10, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
An angler casts his fishing rod during sunrise in Banda Aceh on April 11, 2023. Credit: AFP Photoac
Fireworks at the illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh guru Teg Bahadur in Amritsar on Tuesday. Credit: AFP Photo
Congress leader Sachin Pilot during a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Bihu dancers during rehearsal for the Guinness World Record event, in Guwahati, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
India's top milk producers: Where does Karnataka stand?
UPDATED : Apr 11 2023, 22:51 IST
Amid the political furore brewing over rumours that Amul might be entering the Karnataka market, or that the cooperation may be forcibly merged with the Karnataka Milk Federation's (KMF's) Nandini brand, DH takes a look at where the state stands with respect to other states, as far as milk production is concerned.
India's top milk producers: Where does Karnataka stand?
Karnataka ranks 9 on the list of the country's top milk producing states, accounting for 5.34 per cent of the country's total milk production, per the 'Basic Animal Husbandry statistics 2022' report released by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Credit: PTI File Photo
According to the report, Rajasthan topped the list, replacing Uttar Pradesh, by accounting for 15.05 per cent of the country's total milk production, as opposed to UP's 14.93 per cent. Credit: Reuters File Photo
Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh ranked on the third, fourth and fifth places, respectively. Credit: Reuters File Photo
The report also found that the output of exotic/crossbred cattle increased by 6.16 per cent, whereas the output of indigenous cattle increased by 6.13 per cent in 2021-22 compared to the previous year. Credit: AFP File Photo
For 2021-2022, the national per capita availability of milk was recorded at 444 gram per day, a 17 per cent increase over the previous year. Credit: DH File Photo